Industrial Epoxy Floor Coating Company Announces New Partnership

Medina, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2010 -- Prime Polymers announces a partnership with Engineered Polymer Systems LLC. as its primary supplier of industrial floor coating systems. “Engineered Polymer Systems offers unique products that combine excellent wear-ability with faster cure times enabling faster project turnaround times than ever before.” stated Ronnie Rotili, President of Prime Polymers Inc.



William Corner, President of Engineered Polymer Systems has more than 30 years of experience in the chemical industry. Mr. Corner previously worked for Ceilcote, Garland Floors and ICS Building Technology. Corner stated “Engineered Polymer Systems is dedicated to providing contractors with products that meet their needs for fast cure and performance (chemical and abrasion resistance). Engineered Polymer Systems has taken a unique approach where we utilize one curing agent in the primer, sand filled resurfacer and epoxy topcoats, thereby minimizing inventory and shipping expense.”



About Prime Polymers Inc.

Prime Polymers Inc. specializes in the installation of industrial floor coatings and resurfacing systems, as well as static dissipative (ESD) and secondary containment systems. The company was founded in 1994 and offers turn-key solutions to industrial flooring environments. For additional information please visit us on the web at http://www.primepolymers.com

