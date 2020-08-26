Industrial Parts & Fittings' Ryan Jennings in Association with WYSIWYG Marketing Announces the Recent Launch of a New E-Commerce Business Model

Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2020 --Industrial Parts & Fitting in Association with WYSIWYG



Wysiwygmarketing.com, is a respected name in Internet marketing related services including a full range of digital SEO services that are all designed to spark and expand online small business growth and development. The company announces the recent launch of IndustrialPartsFittings.com, a customer facing website which offers wholesale brass fittings manufactured by long-term client, Mid-America Fittings, LLC located in Overland Park Kansas. Mid-America Fittings is one of the Nation's largest veteran owned manufacturing facilities and as such prides itself on creating only quality American made brass products. In-turn, a new and recently formed entity known as WYSIWYG Industrial follows that passion of offering high quality brass fittings, valves, adapters, low-lead as well as lead free brass components, etc. at wholesale prices online. Notably industrialpartsfittings.com offers one of the most affordable resources found anywhere online today for premium brass fittings, industrial valves, brass compression fittings, and much more.



WYSIWYG Marketing has been established in the Industrial Manufacturing world for nearly a decade, having formed in early 2011. The company has successfully represented Industrial manufacturers and distributors with custom online catalog solutions and back-end platforms that routinely outperform much larger competitors like Thomas Net. The company has finally taken the next logical step in expansion by offering digital marketing services in a more direct format. It has launched a sub-brand or subsidiary now referred to as WYSIWYG Industrial. This new and innovative operation will be representing many of its clients with robust and comprehensive e-commerce retail websites that are optimized to perform strikingly well with modern search engine logic. Typically, our industrial manufacturing clients sell only through a business-to-business model. (states "Ryan Jennings") WYSIWYG Industrial will now offer these products through various online channels to the end-user like the "Local Joe-the-Plumber" along with small and medium sized local as well as national organizations in all stages of business development.



WYSIWYG Marketing delivers the best digital marketing solution for industrial and manufacturing business websites that are committed to taking a typical brick and mortar business to the next level using unique online marketing strategies. With an ever-increasing need for this type of custom digital service, WYSIWYG Marketing will only continue to be a recognized leader in digital marketing services. For innovative digital marketing solutions, few other marketing professionals can come close to what WYSIWYG Marketing makes possible for small business. This recent announcement with regard to the perfectly timed launch of IndustrialPartsFittings.com, a company which offers wholesale brass fittings manufactured by long-term client, Mid-America Fittings, LLC located in Overland Park Kansas, it is clear to see that WYSIWYG Marketing is a key player in the Internet marketing arena. For industrial and manufacturing companies that understand the importance of Kansas City SEO or search marketing this announcement is a vital development going forward.



