According to CPT of South Florida, Inc., three sectors that can benefit from professional managed IT services include:



1. Financial Companies - Financial industries have a responsibility to ensure the protection of their clients. That is why financial companies hire managed IT services to keep their infrastructure secure, compliant, and functional.

2. Health Care Companies - Managed IT services for healthcare companies enable institutions to serve their patients better and uphold the highest standards of care. Managed IT services also ensure that healthcare companies are complying with strict HIPAA standards.

3. Manufacturing Companies - To ensure clear and effective production, manufacturing companies rely on managed IT to stay in constant contact with their team, regardless if they are working remotely or at the office.



CPT of South Florida, Inc. proudly offers professional IT services in Coral Gables, Miramar, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, FL and surrounding areas. From structured cabling, server back-up, PC management, and more, the professional IT support team at CPT of South Florida partners with companies large and small to streamline daily operations. By staying current on the latest trends and technologies in IT services, CPT of South Florida delivers unparalleled custom support so businesses can thrive without worrying about the burden of dealing with IT issues.



With over 60 years of combined experience, CPT of South Florida, Inc. is the most experienced choice for IT services in the community. Businesses interested can visit www.cpt-florida.com or call 954-963-2775 to learn more about IT services in South Florida.