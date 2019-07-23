Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2019 --Having beginner divers perform skills in a neutrally buoyancy body position right from the start of the course could possibly prove to be impractical and inefficient as this is the first time that students have been underwater so the general advice would be to only encourage a neutral body position where students show willingness and the exercise appears to be feasible within the current environment. The same would also be said with the use of the Mini Dive and maybe not an ideal idea during dive 1 unless the students are demonstrating an overall good body position and the tasks appears feasible.



Confined Dive 2 of the PADI Open Water Diver Course requires students to perform 1 neutral buoyancy exercise and therefore is a great point at which to encourage students to attempt to assume the position throughout this skill practice session. A possible suggestion would be to move these skills as far forward into the dive as possible and if feasible conduct a mini dive at the end of confined dive 2. After confined dive number 2 Instructors can then strongly encourage student divers to perform all skills in a neutral body position throughout confined dives 3 and 4 ultimately preparing the student diver to exhibit perfect buoyancy by the time they conduct the Dive 5 Mini Dive and in turn preparing for an environmentally aware start to the open water portion of the PADI Open Water Diver Course. Another suggestion can be to combine Peak Performance Buoyancy requirements into the PADI Open Water Diver Course further strengthening environmental awareness mentalities.



This philosophy is not just limited to beginner level training but can be adopted throughout the curriculum and there are many suggestions relating to continuing education students as well as referral students. Advanced Courses should really start with the Peak Performance Buoyancy Adventure Dive allowing students to build upon there previously learned skills and prepare them for the rest of the PADI Advanced Diver Course, ultimately continuing their dive education in a more safe and enjoyable manner allowing students to concentrate on specialist areas of the program without having to constantly worry about personal general diving skills and the surrounding marine environment.



These specific environmental applications are now fully incorporated into the PADI Scuba Diving Instructor Development Course (IDC) and are aimed at providing new Scuba Diving Instructors with the knowledge and mentality to go on and ultimately train new divers to the highest possible standard. The PADI IDC Gili Islands Program attracts professional divers from around the world and as seen on the Gili IDC Indonesia Reviews the program can now been seen as one of the best possible places to train for a new career within the Recreational Diving Industry.



Related Links:

http://www.giliidc.com



https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g664666-d9727721-Reviews-Gili_IDC-Gili_Trawangan_Gili_Islands_Lombok_West_Nusa_Tenggara.html



Contact:

JustinTime Dive Advice

Dive Publications

holly@gili-idc.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413