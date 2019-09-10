Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2019 --Being one of the highest certifying scuba diving Instructor trainers available within the recreational diving industry coupled with a wealth of experience training both professional and nonprofessional diving courses has allowed Holly to devise a PADI Scuba Diving Instructor Development Course (IDC) that provides new Instructors with a level of training considered to be way over and above that generally found within Industry. The dates for 2020 can be seen below and run throughout the year over 10 individual sessions. All Sessions include the PADI IDC Preparation, the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) and the Emergency First Responder Instructor Course (EFRI).



Session 1 January 10 - February 1

Session 2 February 14 - March 7

Session 3 March 20 - April 11

Session 4 April 24 - May 16

Session 5 May 22 - June 13

Session 6 July 3 - July 25

Session 7 August 7 - August 29

Session 8 September 4 - September 26

Session 9 October 16 - November 7

Session 10 November 20 - December 12



The great thing about the PADI IDC Gili Islands 2020 is that many of the new additions from 2019 will be fully embedded into the program including the PADI IDC Gili Islands Buoyancy Philosophy whereby all candidates will be required to assume a neutral body position and be encouraged to adopt the philosophy in their day to day teaching practices. Also, candidates will have full use of a personalized PADI IDC Gili Islands iLearning login providing access to a range of in house learning resources such as practice examinations, study video's, fact sheets and various other tools and resources.



The program takes place at the only ever 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) to have been established on the island of Gili Trawangan offering world-class PADI IDC training facilities and the program has been purposely designed by Industry Leading Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod to go way beyond the requirements of the standard PADI IDC Syllabus providing new instructors with the knowledge, skills and most of all confidence to go on a create a rewarding and successful career within any busy dive shop team.



Industry Leading Multiple Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod is one of the highest certifying Scuba Diving Instructor Trainer's worldwide and offers a program that is second to none within the recreational diving Industry and way over and above that required by the standard PADI Instructor Development Syllabus. Having been diving for over 20 years and a wealth of Industry experience new Instructor will gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to make the perfect start in this exciting and dynamic Industry.



