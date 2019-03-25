Industry Leader Crowdfund Buzz Joins Forces with New Crowdfunding Platform Crowdfunding Bum to Make Crowdfunding Simple

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2019 --When Howard Sherman, head of the world's #1 public relations firm in the crowdfunding space, first learned of new crowdfunding platform Crowdfunding Bum he sat up and paid attention. That's because Mr. Sherman had seen platforms come and go over the years despite niche-scoring services and game-changing features, but he immediately realized Crowdfunding Bum was different.



That was back in 2016. Before this budding relationship had a chance to grow, Hurricane Maria hit and plunged Puerto Rico into living conditions reminiscent of the 17th century due to island-wide destruction of critical infrastructure including electricity and Internet access as well as a sore lack of fresh drinking water and food to eat. As Crowdfunding Bum's operations center is in Puerto Rico, operations were abruptly halted. Bernardo Pereira, Crowdfunding Bum founder, worked tirelessly alongside his fellow Americans to return Puerto Rico to normal and his newborn crowdfunding platform along with it.



Bernardo is a man with a vision on a mission and was undeterred from getting Crowdfunding Bum back on its feet. Bernardo put together a crowdfunding platform that simultaneously solves the biggest problems crowdfunders and backers have:



- 0% platform fees so crowdfunders get to keep more of what they raise.



- A built-in base of backers addressing the vexing question: "Where can I get more backers?"



- Unprecedented oversight to insure backers receive their perks before crowdfunders get all their funds.



- Thanks to Crowdfund Buzz, every crowdfunder gets exclusive access to 30 days of free crowdfunding promotion along with deep discounts available on all their services for extended periods of time.



For anyone considering a reward-based crowdfunding campaign, Crowdfunding Bum should be at the top of the list. Crowdfunders stand to make higher profits from more backers along with free crowdfunding promotion as they benefit from the resources of two crowdfunding powerhouse companies focused on crowdfunding success.



The Crowdfunding Bum website - http://www.crowdfundingbum.com



The Crowdfund Buzz website – http://www.crowdfundbuzz.com