Industry Leading MTConnect Partner, System Insights, Brings VIMANA Everywhere During IMTS 2016

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2016 --System Insights announced their participation in IMTS 2016 at Chicago's McCormick Place, September 12-17, 2016.



2016 will be System Insights' largest IMTS yet. They will be demonstrating critical technology components to build the factory of the future, delivering unprecedented value through predictive analytics to support client Industry 4.0 and IIoT initiatives.



The "Powered by VIMANA" partner program announced at IMTS 2014 included Sodick, Mitsubishi Electric, Fagor Automation, Gleason Works, Num, and Kennametal. At IMTS 2016, System Insights will be announcing new global partners and an expansion of the "Powered by VIMANA" program. Demonstrations of VIMANA will take place in System Insight's booth E-4149 and at partner booths throughout each day.



System Insights will be announcing new VIMANA modules including Maintain and Sustain. Case studies showing efficiency improvements and business transformation delivered by the VIMANA Client Services process will be showcased.



A full slate of marquee speakers will present at the System Insights booth – featuring partners, clients and System Insights founders – addressing topics from MTConnect, to Industry 4.0 initiatives, to MES/ERP integration for manufacturing productivity improvements, to the introduction of new VIMANA capabilities. A full list of presentation times and partner booths will be released at a later date.



System Insights is the industry leading MTConnect implementation provider. Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Will Sobel, is the architect and author of the MTConnect standard and the company is a proud contributing partner of the MTConnect Institute. Will Sobel will speak at the IMTS conference on the topic of Designing a Scalable MTConnect Data Architecture.



About System Insights

System Insights (SI), (www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in machining-based, discrete and process industries. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - VIMANA - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client's efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA's capabilities also enable customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing.