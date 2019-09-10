Industry Leading Multi-Platinum PADI CD Holly Macleod 2020 IDC Gili Islands Schedule

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2019 --Holly has now published the 2020 PADI Scuba Diving Instructor Schedule allowing dive professionals to go ahead and plan their personal Instructor training experience during the up and coming year. There are 10 sessions happening throughout the year and each session includes a Pre IDC Preparation Course, The PADI Scuba Diving Instructor Development Course (IDC) and the Emergency First Responder Instructor (EFRI) Course. Check out the following dates for the up and coming 2020 PADI IDC Schedule.



Session 1 January 10 - February 1

Session 2 February 14 - March 7

Session 3 March 20 - April 11

Session 4 April 24 - May 16

Session 5 May 22 - June 13

Session 6 July 3 - July 25

Session 7 August 7 - August 29

Session 8 September 4 - September 26

Session 9 October 16 - November 7

Session 10 November 20 - December 12



During 2019 there have been many new additional components added to the PADI IDC training experience and these will be fully embedded within the 2020 curriculum. Candidates will be expected to maintain a neutral body position at all times when underwater and thus follow the current IDC Gili Islands Philosophy of Neutral Buoyancy, meaning that both instructor and students will have no need to make contact with the surface below them at all and maintain an environmentally aware attitude at all times. Candidates will have access to their own personal login to the Gili Islands IDC learning Suite comprising of a range of videos, tools, resources and educational aids to help them through the course making study easier both during sessions and in between. Another addition to the program is some new real-life practical workshops such as Rescue Diver Scenario training, Advanced Diver workshops and precision control training; although currently outside the PADI IDC Syllabus are a vital addition to training instructors for real-life scenarios.



The PADI IDC Gili Islands Program has gained popularity throughout the years and one of the reasons is that it has been specifically designed to provide new scuba diving Instructors with the knowledge, skills and most of all the confidence to be highly successful in a career as a scuba diving Instructor and become a valuable asset to any busy dive shop environment.



Industry Leading Multiple Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod is one of the highest certifying Scuba Diving Instructor Trainer's worldwide and offers a program that is second to none within the recreational diving Industry and way over and above that required by the standard PADI Instructor Development Syllabus. Having been diving for over 20 years and a wealth of Industry experience new Instructor will gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to make the perfect start in this exciting and dynamic Industry.



