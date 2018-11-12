Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2018 --Having certified well over 100 Instructors each year, consecutively over the past couple of years; Holly has continuously been praised for the sheer quality of the training provided which and has been repeatedly recognized through a range of Industry Awards including the "Platinum CD" Award, the "Elite Instructor" Award and the "Commitment to Instructor Development" Award. Having already developed one of the finest training experiences available within professional level training, Holly now introduces a range of new enhancements to the training regime, of course without compromising the current high level of training quality.



So in 2019, there will be a number of additions and adjustments to the PADI IDC daily schedule to make way for a range of new or enhanced sessions. There will be more focus on group orientated activities to encourage and develop general teamwork skills when planning, organizing and conducting PADI training activities. There will be more emphasis on Rescue and Advanced Evaluation and more coverage of further education training activities as well as more exposure to alternative demonstration workshops designed and conducted by Holly Macleod.



One great thing to be introduced is the Gili IDC Theory App, developed by Holly, which offers candidates the chance to test themselves on dive theory knowledge in a fun and engaging way. The App is designed to be fun, easy to operate and beneficial. It is constructed in a quiz format whereby the user can gain points or coins or to get time extensions or even go 50:50 on a question. Users can also Phone a Friend which actually shows the choices past users have made. Although the App itself is basic, it does fulfill the purpose of being a useful tool allowing candidates a way of assessing themselves via the App and keep a personal track on their development in a fun way. So, come 2019 we may very well see the App becoming a great tool for candidates to use during the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) with PADI Course Director Holly Macleod.



The great thing is that there is also a brand new PADI IDC Indonesia Website in line for 2019 that will include improved formatting and course information and will give previous candidates access to photos of the PADI IDC Program conducted over the last 5 years. It is also a great way for future candidates to see what they are getting into. If that's not enough encouragement, the PADI IDC Gili Islands on TripAdvisor proves to be great assurance for those thinking about it.



