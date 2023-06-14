Industry Level Scanning Services in Vancouver

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2023 --Document scanning isn't a minor job. Providing professional services to all levels of government, medical, legal, utilities, manufacturing, resource industry, first nations, insurance—and more—takes a wealth of experience. Fortunately, the professionals at Micro Com have provided Vancouver businesses with high-level scanning services since 1975.



The team at Micro Com Services has the experience to make all high-volume scanning services professional and painless, whether that means digitizing a business archive or sensitive client records.



For genuinely reliable replication and digitization services, the team provides a 4-point quality check on every single image that passes through our facility- something most competitors don't do—or won't. The quality of the finished data is of the utmost importance to ensure seamless transition to a digital environment that saves time and paper resources.



Key Benefits of Paper Document Scanning



- Scanning paper records allows the files to be collaboratively shared quickly and remotely, thus saving time and money

- Security can be set on who can view or alter documents

- End products can be customized to be perfectly compatible with any Electronic Document Management Systems

- The space occupied by filing cabinets can be reclaimed for purposes more profitable.



Using Micro Com as a scanning service bureau means there is no expensive equipment, no capture software to purchase, no staff required to operate the scanners, and NO strain on IT resources.



Breaking the habit of storing paper with a Vancouver scanning service means significant cost savings, significant CX improvement—and no more file losses. Reach out for a free estimate—the team at MCS will create a real example using relevant data to explain how to customize the service and leverage the benefits of Vancouver scanning and digitization services.



Fill in the free estimate request today.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services include: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomsys.com/ or call (604) 872-6771.



Micro Com Systems

Craig Hollingum

(604) 872-6771

Company website: https://www.microcomsys.com/