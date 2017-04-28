Industry Media Asks HomeSmart Owner About Building Efficiency Into Business Operations

Arlington Heights, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2017 --HomeSmart Broker, Bill Flemming, is known in the real estate community for being an innovator and marketing guru. His HomeSmart Connect Real Estate office, in Arlington Heights, IL, is growing tremendously while nearby competitors struggle to stay open.



"When agents see how easy the entire HomeSmart system is to use, coupled with getting 100% commission, they flock to my brokerage," said Flemming.



RISMedia asked Flemming how he operates his business from a marketing and technological perspective in a spotlight interview titled, 'Seamless Organization Leads to Faster Closings.'



It is imperative to stay flexible and current in such an evolving industry as real estate. Flemming relies on an integrated online platform that allows agents to retrieve all contract documentation, deposit information, and marketing materials online.



In the article, brokers can learn about Flemming's tried and true marketing strategies including social media outreach and his original "Agent on Call" sign that he created in order to market a new listing without having the manpower to station an agent at an open house full time. The sign posted in front of each unstaffed home reads: "Agent on Call - Dial 847-454-1700. We will be on site within 10 minutes to open the property for you to view." This allows buyers and sellers to get what they need out of a showing, while giving agents the flexibility to be more productive.



Brokers can learn more about Flemming's innovative marketing ideas, here.



"HomeSmart's technology is the key reason my brokerage business runs efficiently, seamlessly and profitably," said Flemming. "I love the HomeSmart System. It really is real estate made easy."



To learn more about the HomeSmart franchise business model, click here.



