Industry Media Asks Top-Performing Brokerage About Approach to Agent Service

Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2017 --HomeSmart Broker, Andy McDonald, balances technology and service to keep agents happy. After 17 years in real estate, he has locked in on what it takes to keep agents satisfied and working hard for you.



"I run the company as if I were still an agent," said McDonald. "Before I make a decision, I ask myself how I would feel about it if I were an agent."



McDonald explains that agents not only drive your business, but also represent it, so it's important for your brokerage to keep them happy. If you make yourself available to support them, they will mention that to their peers.



"I find that my agents are the best recruiters for the company," said McDonald.



RISMedia asked McDonald about his firm's fee structure and technology, as well as his approach to agent service in a spotlight interview titled, "Full Transparency Keeps Surprises at Bay."



"Our service, support and professionalism combined with the best fee structure makes us the best," said McDonald.



Transparency is also a key component to a successful brokerage. In the article, McDonald explains how he sets all expectations up front and does his very best to live up to what he says he's going to do. He also discusses how efficient technology creates consistency for agents. It should allow your agents to work productively-- it should never be a distraction.



Brokers can learn more about McDonald's approach to agent service, here.



To learn more about the HomeSmart franchise business model, click here.



About HomeSmart International

Founded in 2000 by entrepreneur Matt Widdows, HomeSmart International quickly became the fastest growing real estate brokerage firm in Arizona and still holds that distinction today. HomeSmart International is ranked as one of the top 20 real estate brokerages in the United States, and was recently ranked as the number one brokerage firm in the Metropolitan Phoenix market. From its international franchising headquarters based in Scottsdale, HomeSmart International began franchising in 2010, and continues to grow by offering franchisees efficiency and innovation coupled with the systems and technologies necessary to succeed in today's evolving real estate industry. Today, the brand has nearly 100 offices in 16 states and more than 11,500 agents nationwide.



For more information on HomeSmart and its franchise opportunities, visit http://www.homesmart.com/.



Follow HomeSmart International on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/homesmartfranchise and on Twitter and Instagram @HomeSmartIntl.