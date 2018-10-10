Industry Recognized PADI CD Holly Macleod Releases the 2019 PADI IDC Schedule for Instructor Courses

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2018 --Great News for professional Divemaster's; the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) Gili Islands Schedule has been set. The PADI Instructor Development Course Schedule has now been finalized and released.



The 2019 Schedule for PADI Instructor level training has now been set and the PADI Instructor Development Course schedule is now available. Scheduling for Instructor Development Course (IDC) is fixed according to the PADI Instructor Examination (IE) held in Gili Trawangan, which is dictated by PADI South East Asia.



So, in 2019 there will be 10 sessions scheduled throughout the year, with each session comprising of the PADI IDC Preparation Course, the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC), the Emergency First Response Instructor (EFRI) Course and the 2 day PADI Instructor Examination (IE) which is held in Gili Trawangan, Indonesia. Although these sessions are fixed, the program starts with the Preparation Course and ends with the EFRI Course, so start and finish dates can be adapted in special circumstances. There will be 10 sessions throughout 2019 offering professional Divemaster's the chance to take advantage of this amazing training opportunity.



Session 1 - January 12th & February 2nd



Session 2 - February 16th & March 9th



Session 3 - March 23rd & April 13th



Session 4 - April 28th & May 19th



Session 5 - May 25th & June 15th



Session 6 - July 6th & July 27th



Session 7 - August 10th & August 31st



Session 8 - September 7th & September 28th



Session 9 - October 19th & November 9th



Session 10 - November 23rd & December 14th



So, the Gili Islands PADI IDC Instructor Development Course with Holly is definitely the way to go for professional level divers from any diving organization looking to take the next step within a career in recreational scuba diving. The PADI IDC Gili Islands Program has been specifically designed to prepare candidates to the highest possible standard available within Industry and to a level way beyond that generally seen within the recreational diving industry offering professional-level divers the additional knowledge, skills, and confidence to succeed.



