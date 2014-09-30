Inertia Skate & Snow Hosts Campaign for Fall Inventory

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2014 --Inertia Skate & Snowboard Shop announces their crowd funding campaign to help obtain their 2014 fall/winter inventory. Inertia is a true family owned business in downtown Midland, Michigan.



New to the industry, Nick & Sharon Alfano opened the shop because the right location became available. It is close to Midland’s Trilogy Skate Park, Dow Diamond, and is amongst the ever-changing downtown Midland landscape. In addition, their two sons are active in skateboarding, long boarding, & snowboarding. Inertia has had a successful skate season and is now looking forward to a prosperous, busy winter season offering the Tri-Cities American-made quality & an active, fun pastime for people of all ages. As a new business, vendors require all initial orders be paid in full up front. The winter equipment/apparel Inertia wants to offer its customers is costly. Whats more, owner Nick Alfano has recently lost his full-time job. Now, more than ever, Inertia needs to be successful.



As a result, they have launched a campaign to assist in funding their first winter season. They are hoping friends, family, & perfect strangers will donate to this cause.



