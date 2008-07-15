iNET Interactive Acquires HostingCon

Dayton, OH and Crystal Lake, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2008 -- iNET Interactive today announced that it has acquired the HostingCon conference and trade show from Interjuncture Corp. The acquisition will be effective July 31, 2008, immediately following the close of HostingCon 2008. While Interjuncture Corp. will be responsible for all aspects of HostingCon 2008, iNET Interactive’s staff will be on-hand to address any questions from attendees and exhibitors and to discuss the details of HostingCon 2009.



Founded in 2005, HostingCon is the world's largest conference and trade show serving the hosted services industry. This year’s event, to be held July 28 – 30 at Navy Pier in Chicago, is expected to draw over 1,500 hosted services professionals and nearly 100 exhibitors. The event features keynote addresses from Serguei Beloussov, the Chairman and CEO of Parallels, and Mark Rogers, the Director of Cloud Computing Services at Microsoft.



The addition of HostingCon is a natural extension for iNET Interactive, further strengthening its position as the leading media company serving the hosted services industry. The iNET Interactive portfolio also includes Web Hosting Talk, the largest online community serving the hosted services industry, HostingCatalog, the industry’s only pay-per-click ad network, and various specialty hosted services directories.



"We are excited to be able to add HostingCon to iNET Interactive," stated Troy Augustine, iNET’s President and CEO. "HostingCon – the world's largest physical gathering of hosted services professionals – is a perfect complement to Web Hosting Talk – the largest online gathering of hosting services professionals."



HostingCon was founded by George Roberts, the CEO of Interjucture, and Frank Spaulding, Interjucture’s COO. The pair will remain involved in HostingCon as members of its advisory board. "Although Frank and I will remain involved as advisors, we are very excited to hand over the reins to iNET Interactive," George Roberts stated. "We have complete confidence that iNET Interactive will continue to grow and develop HostingCon with the same passion and commitment that Frank and I have applied."



About iNET Interactive

Founded in 2002, iNET Interactive (http://www.iNETinteractive.com) is a social media company operating prominent online communities for Internet professionals and technology enthusiasts. Its vertically-focused communities incorporate user-contributed ratings, reviews, and discussion augmented with professionally-produced content.



About HostingCon

HostingCon is the world’s largest conference and trade show serving the hosted services industry. Founded by George Roberts and Frank Spaulding in 2005, the annual event has grown to over 1,500 attendees and nearly 100 exhibitors from more than 30 countries. For more details about HostingCon, visit http://www.hostingcon.com.

