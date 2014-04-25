InetServices Unveils New Big Data Solutions

Natick, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2014 --InetServices, the leading provider of affordable high performance dedicated server hosting and cloud server hosting announced today several new offerings in its Big Data solutions.



“Big Data is changing the landscape of how businesses are run. Enterprise-class databases are now used to store, sort, and query multiple terabyte amounts of information. This has forced hosting technology to evolve in order to handle these exponentially large databases. While we have been offering big data dedicated server solutions to our customers for several years, we have seem a increasing demand for big data bare-metal cloud servers.” says Kevin Soendker, chief operating officer of InetServices. “Therefore, reaching to customer demand we created 3 new big data cloud offerings. These turnkey solutions incorporate best practices and optimized hardware to create a superior big data platform architecture.”



Server vCores RAM Storage Price

Big.Data.1 24 vCores – 2.6GHz 96GB RAM 720GB SSD Storage $796.00

Big.Data.2 32 vCores – 2.6GHz 128GB RAM 1200GB SSD Storage $1086.00

Big.Data.3 40 vCores – 2.5GHz 256GB RAM 1920GB SSD Storage $1723.00



However, some customers still prefer to configure their big data infrastructures from the ground up. Our existing big data dedicated server offerings makes it easy for any size business to leverage the exact amount of performance and scalability you need from our servers. Simply choose one of the dedicated servers and build it to your specific application needs.



Server/CPU vCores RAM Storage Price

Dual E5-2650 v2 32 vCores – 2.6GHz 16GB RAM 2x 120GB SSD RAID1 $599.00

Dual E5-2670 v2 40 vCores – 2.5GHz 16GB RAM 2x 120GB SSD RAID1 $699.00

Dual E5-2690 v2 40 vCores – 3.0GHz 16GB RAM 2x 120GB SSD RAID1 $899.00

Dual E5-4610 v2 48 vCores – 2.4GHz 32GB RAM 2x 120GB SSD RAID1 $1299.00

Dual E5-4620 v2 64 vCores – 2.2GHz 32GB RAM 2x 120GB SSD RAID1 $1599.00



Each big data dedicated or cloud server comes with dedicated SSD storage for extreme computing performance and a 10Gbps network interface to access other big data servers or additional SAN storage.



