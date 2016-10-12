iNew Announce Their Latest Smartphone, the iNew Pandora R9

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2016 --High-tech smartphone developers, iNew, are gearing up to release the first in their newest series of Android smartphones, the iNew Pandora R9, next month. Featuring a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, Sharp five-inch full-HD LCD screen, NXP music chipset, and fingerprint recognition, the Pandora R9 will certainly be a hard act to follow. Made with CERAM, the latest ceramic material, for durability, the iNew R9 has the strength and texture of marble.



With 1,080 X 1,920 pixels, the Sharp five-inch full-HD screen promises sharper, super-clear images and text, for a superior viewing experience at any angle. The high-quality display is matched with outstanding sound; the iNew R9 has an NXP music chipset and box speakers for maximum acoustic output and speaker performance. The R9 has a 3.5mm headphone jack, so users can enjoy what iNew term, "more music, less noise!"



Perfect for those who love to take flawless selfies, the iNew Pandora R9's front facing camera has a flattering Moonlight filter to disguise any imperfections and enhance the image.



iNew has included fingerprint detection technology, so users can unlock the R9 in less than a second by gently placing their finger on the home button. Fingerprint technology is the latest biometric security feature to be included in smartphones and smart devices. To prevent anyone from accessing the phone other than the phone's owner, the user sets the technology up to detect their fingerprint only.



In addition, the iNew Pandora R9 will include the following features:



- 3GB RAM and quad-core 64-bit processor for smooth multitasking and seamless switching between apps

- 2A Quick Charge for super-fast charging of the 3,200mAh battery unit

- Ceram technology: a ceramic material cover plate comprising high-grade nano-ceramic zirconia to resist abrasion



Until now, iNew has kept the specifics of the Pandora R9 well under wraps. The iNew Pandora R9 will be available from iNew's website and a selection of online shops. More details can be found on iNew's website.



About iNew

Established in 2012, Shenzhen Chuangxinqi Communications Limited is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to smartphone development. With a focus on quality and technological innovation, their brand, iNew, manufacture and distribute OEM and own-brand products in more than 30 countries around the world.