Infected with Herpes Virus (HSV-1, HSV-2)? the CBCD Recommends Two Cost Effective Herpes Remedies

Many people are concerned about the cost of herpes drugs and remedies. To help individuals who suffer from herpes infections, the Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) compared the cost of Valtrex, Acyclovir (Zovirax), Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR. The first two are FDA approved drugs while the last two are dietary supplements.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are not drugs. That is, they are not approved as drugs by the FDA. Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are dietary supplements. Also, while Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are designed to help the immune system target the latent herpes virus, Valtrex and Acyclovir are designed to treat herpes symptoms. More information on their difference, see the page on the CBCD website called "Viral infections: What is a Cure."



“I used to take Acyclovir daily, but then I lost my insurance and could no longer afford a month’s supply. Taking care of my outbreaks has just been so hard since that happened. I’m looking around, constantly trying to find a way to save on herpes medications. I hate it that I have needs and I can’t afford to cover them on my own.” - Jenna R.



According to herpesnews.com, the cost of a month’s supply of Valtrex (90 pills), one of the most common anti-herpes medications, is $1275 for the brand name at the CVS Pharmacy. (1) The cost of the generic brand is only slightly less.



While Acyclovir (Zovirax) is significantly cheaper, this herpes medication still costs at least $140.00 for 90 pills. (1)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are antiviral remedies that boost the immune system against the latent herpes virus. The cost of 1 supply of Novirin is $52.99, which is $87.01 cheaper than Zovirax, and well over $1,000 cheaper than Valtrex. Gene-Eden-VIR is $42.99, which is $97.01 cheaper than Zovirax, and over $1,000 cheaper than Valtrex.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that individuals infected with the genital herpes virus (HSV-2) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against HSV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with HSV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (4) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (4) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



How can an individual treat an herpes virus infection?



"Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (4) There are also natural HSV remedies. Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are such HSV remedies. These remedies target the latent herpes virus, that is, the remedies target the virus during the symptom-free period.



References:



(1) Price Comparison between Valtrex, Generic Valtrex, and Acyclovir in United States



(2) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8 http://dx.doi.org/10.4236/pp.2013.46A001



