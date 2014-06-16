Infected with HPV? You Have Double the Risk for Acquiring HIV; CBCD Reviews a Scientific Study

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2014 --"Suffering from an HPV infection? We recommend taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - John Evans, CBCD



Dr. Rositch and collegues say, in a recent scientific report, that individuals infected with the HPV virus have twice the risk of acquiring and infection with the HIV virus. Dr. Rositch works at the Department of Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland. According to Dr. Catherine Houlihan and colleagues, a "meta-analysis of studies in women showed an association between prevalent HPV infection and HIV acquisition…and, a similar association was seen in MSM (men who have sex with men) and heterosexual men." (2) Dr Houlihan works at Clinical Research Department, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, UK.



The reverse is already established. "HIV positive people are more likely to have HPV, carry more different HPV types on average, and are less likely to spontaneously clear that virus." (3)



It should be noted that the reason for the higher risk is not known.



The CBCD recommends that people infected with the HPV take Gene-Eden-VIR or Novirin. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. he studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (4) The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (4)



Both products can be ordered online on the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin websites.



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



It should be noted that no FDA approved drugs against an HPV infection are available. Current surgical treatments only target HPV symptoms, such as genital warts and cervical dysplasia. These treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). (4) Local procedures against HPV symptoms, such as genital warts, use "liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission." (4)



Click to learn more about Novirin and HPV or Gene-Eden-VIR and HPV.



References:



(1) Rositch AF, Mao L, Hudgens MG, Moses S, Agot K, Backes DM, Nyagaya E, Snijders PJ, Meijer CJ, Bailey RC, Smith JS. Risk of HIV acquisition among circumcised and uncircumcised young men with penile HPV infection. AIDS. 2013 Oct 19



(2) Houlihan CF, Larke NL, Watson-Jones D, Smith-McCune KK, Shiboski S, Gravitt PE, Smith JS, Kuhn L, Wang C, Hayes R. Human papillomavirus infection and increased risk of HIV acquisition. A systematic review and meta-analysis. AIDS. 2012 Nov 13;26(17):2211-22. doi: 10.1097/QAD.0b013e328358d908.



(3) AIDS 2012: Human Papillomavirus Doubles Risk of HIV infection



(4) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8 http://dx.doi.org/10.4236/pp.2013.46A001



About the CBCD

The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD, http://www.cbcd.net) is a non-for-profit research center. The mission of the CBCD is to advance the research on the biology of chronic diseases, and to accelerate the discovery of treatments for these diseases. The CBCD published the "Purple" book entitled "Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease" written by Dr. Hanan Polansky. The book presents Dr. Polansky's highly acclaimed scientific theory on the relationship between the DNA of latent (chronic) viruses and the onset of chronic diseases. Dr. Polansky's book is available as a free download from the CBCD website.