Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2020 --Infinite-Compute.com, LLC, a SaaS/PaaS cloud startup, is pleased to announce a $300,000 seed funding round led by Austin Impact Capital.



As a cloud-computing technology platform, Infinite-Compute reinvents the way engineers access the tools they need. It's like the autobahn of software delivery. Infinite-Compute was founded by Robert Bou and Nate Delp and is led by long-time Austin-based serial entrepreneurs, Steve Vidal, CEO, and Robert Bou, CTO. Vidal and Bou collectively have over ten startups under their belts, including several acquisitions by Fortune 500 companies.



"Infinite-Compute is addressing a multi-billion-dollar demand for cloud solutions that will allow project-based workers to thrive in the fast-growing gig economy," said Infinite-Compute CEO, Steve Vidal. "We chose CAD/CAM (engineering) as our entry market because it faces some of the largest challenges in addressing the frictionless requirements of a global and distributed workforce."



With the support of this investment round, Infinite-Compute will be onboarding additional resources towards the completion of an MVP. Multiple additional funding rounds are scheduled in 2020.



"Austin Impact Capital is thrilled to be an early funding partner of Infinite-Compute," said John Thornborrow, Founder at Austin Impact Capital. Infinite-Compute creates access, and thereby opportunity, where none previously existed. Millions of users across the globe need an easier path connecting them to the tools that power their work. Infinite-Compute answers that call."



About Infinite-Compute

Infinite-Compute creates access to resources critical for gig economy workers, a group that is forecast to represent nearly 40% of the workforce in 2020. Fewer barriers to access mean more space to innovate. Learn more at https://infinite-compute.com



About Austin Impact Capital

Austin Impact Capital is based on the insight that sustained social impact requires a careful balance between a venture mindset that generates return on investment and a philanthropic mindset that generates social impact.