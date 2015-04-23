Infinity Pools Comes Up with New Financing Plan in Orange County

Huntington Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2015 --Infinity Pools, a pool and spa specialist based in Orange County, California, is now offering their customers a brand new financing option that could get them a big loan. The financing project was made possible after the business sealed a partnership with Swimmingpools.com and Lending Club. Eligible clients can get a loan of up to $100,000 to fund their dream pool or spa. Although there have been an offer for financing before, this new option is expected to be more beneficial to the clients.



For those in Orange County and have plans for swimming pool remodeling, the new financing option may be viewed at http://www.swimmingpool.com/lightstream



The new financing plan includes the following:



-Rates have gone down from 4.74% APR (Annual Percentage Rate) to as low as 3.74% APR made possible byAutopay.



-The amount of loan that one could apply may range from $5,000 up to $100,000.



-The company also offers flexible terms to help the client.



-The processing for the loan will be done virtually online and no paper works are needed. Response time is also quick especially during business hours.



-Funds will be immediately transferred to the client's account the same day that it was successfully processed.



-The client won't have to pay any processing fee for the loan application.



-The proceeds which the client will receive from the loan application may only be used in expenses related to pool being built, renovated or maintained.



-The company also accepts application for joint account.



Infinity Pools is a family-owned business and was established in 2005 as a pool service. The business was given permit for swimming pool construction back in 2006. The company offers a wide variety of services such as pool plaster and resurfacing, pool tile cleaning and repair, new tile installation, acid washes and equipment upgrades.



For more information regarding the services they offer, sample works the company has done and contact information, visit http://www.infinitypoolandspa.com/



