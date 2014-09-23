Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) May Be Caused by CMV; the CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2014 --“Infected with the cytomegalovirus (CMV)? The CBCD recommends Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



The cytomegalovirus (CMV) may be a cause of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Dr. Elena Garrido and colleagues wrote that once an individual is infected, the virus enters a latent phase, and then “can reactivate to different stimuli such as immunosuppression … (and) … CMV reactivation is frequent in severe or steroid-resistant UC (ulcerative colitis).” (1) Ulcerative Colitis is a form of IBD. “CMV colitis occurs in ‘seropositive’ patients (that is, people infected with the CMV virus) with IBD.” (1) Dr. Garrido and colleagues are from the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinic, Department of Gastroenterology at the University Hospital in Madrid, Spain. The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease recommends that infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR to help their immune system target the latent CMV, before the virus has an opportunity to reactivate.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the CMV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



It is important to note that CMV can also cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease in healthy individuals. As Dr. Garrido wrote, CMV “can reactivate in the healthy adult, this new activation being typically asymptomatic (without visible symptoms); however, this delicate balance can be disrupted in patients whose immune response is compromised, which may lead to development of symptoms in different organs, such as CMV colitis.” (1)



Symptoms of CMV inflammatory bowel disease include “watery diarrhea that may be progress to rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, fatigue and fever. Other presentations such as fever of unknown origin, megacolon or digestive hemorrhage, are also possible.” (1)



What treatments are available against the cytomegalovirus?



“Several drugs are approved for the treatment of CMV infections in immunocompromised individuals. These drugs include ganciclovir, its oral prodrug valganciclovir, cidofovir, foscavir and fomivirsen. However, the use of these drugs in immunocompetent individuals is limited by their toxicity, poor oral bioavailability, modest efficacy, and the development of drug resistance.” (2) There are also two natural CMV remedies with a clinically proven formula.



The CBCD believes that these facts, combined with the medical evidence presented above, indicate the need to target latent viruses like CMV.



References:



(1) Elena Garrido, Elisa Carrera, Rebeca Manzano, and Antonio Lopez-Sanroman Clinical significance of cytomegalovirus infection in patients with inflammatory bowel disease. World J Gastroenterol. Jan 7, 2013; 19(1): 17–25.



(2) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8