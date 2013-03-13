Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2013 --Bouncer Depot, a US-based wholesaler and manufacturer of inflatable water slides and commercial bounce houses, is announcing the company is now using an advanced vinyl material resulting in extremely vibrant colors and increased durability of inflatables. The leading bounce house manufacturer is already known for making the industry’s most innovative and durable inflatables because of their long-standing practice of doing in-house design and manufacturing.



Bouncer Depot spokesperson, Steve Johnson, states, “We’re excited to bring our customers more value by making what was an already excellent product even better. Our ability to manufacture and design all of our inflatables allows us to stay on the leading edge when it comes to product innovation. Our new vinyl is much stronger, brighter and more vibrant . That means individuals with their own bounce house business can expect a great return on investment because their commercial jumpers will last longer and look brand new for years.”



Bouncer Depot offers a 3-year warranty on all of their products including inflatable water slides, commercial jumpers, inflatable obstacle courses and bounce houses. More Individuals and businesses are looking for wholesale bounce houses for a variety of reasons including part-time income, additional streams of income for their business, and of course – fun.



Steve Johnson, goes on to say, “What makes this business so great is that we provide fun for people of all ages. Our customers write us and post on our Facebook page all the time how one of our inflatable water slides or commercial bounce houses was a huge hit at their family reunion, birthday party or event. Our business customers are constantly sharing their success stories on how our products are increasing their personal wealth and providing peace of mind for their families. It’s those types of stories that drive us to make our products even better.”



All of Bouncer Depots commercial inflatables are made in the USA. Because all operations of the business are done in-house they are even able to do custom orders. They offer a huge inventory of bounce houses for sale, but can make a custom inflatable on-demand. Their design team can make custom inflatable shapes, colors and themes. And with their new vinyl, the product is going to come out looking even better and more durable. In addition to the ironclad 3-year warranty, all Bouncer Depot products come with a 30-day money back guarantee and a price match guarantee.



About Bouncer Depot

Located in Los Angeles, California, Bouncer Depot has been in the inflatable industry for well over a decade. The company provides unsurpassed customer service and stands behind every one of their products. Bouncer Depot inflatables can be found at homes and businesses in the United States, Europe, Canada and Latin America. The company’s website has pictures and videos of their entire inventory as well as informative articles on how to start a bounce house business. To check out their inventory of bounce houses for sale visit them at http://www.bouncerdepot.com