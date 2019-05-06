Influence Media Solutions Is Now a Google Adwords Certified Partner

West Palm Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2019 --Influence Media Solutions an marketing, Web & PR agency focused on search engine optimization website design and development, social media marketing, public relations and business consulting announced today their status as a Google Adwords Certified Partner. Google AdWords certification is a professional accreditation that Google offers to individuals who demonstrate proficiency in basic and advanced aspects of AdWords. The distinction is earned after passing a series of standard and advanced exams, as well as providing evidence of professional experience working with Adwords and other Google advertising services.



Google AdWords is a paid online advertising platform that allows businesses to choose where their ads are displayed, how much to spend and measure the overall effectiveness as the campaign progresses. The ads display when specific keywords or phrases selected by the advertiser or related to their business are used



In a Google search, the client can also show graphic ads by hand-picking websites that display image ads from Google, or create rich media ads including flash and/or video to display on participating websites or YouTube.



Mark Lamplugh, Owner of Influence Media Solutions, is one of the few marketers in the Southeastern Florida area to be certified. "We set a high professional standard for ourselves, and this certification adds credibility to the work we do to help our clients reach more of their target audience," said Lamplugh. "Being a Google Partner gives our customers the security of knowing we are recognized as an online marketing expert by an industry leader, and that we work to stay on the cutting edge of online marketing services available today," Lamplugh added.



About Influence Media Solutions

Influence Media Solutions is a marketing, social media, web, branding, business consulting, SEO, PPC & public relations firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida. The tenured Industry Professionals on their team specialize in increasing awareness and generating prospective inquires for company's, product or service. They specialize in mental & behavioral health, public safety, and non-profits. They are experts in companies that provide services to public safety agencies and employees.