Influenza Vaccine Market Size is Likely to be Valued at USD 4.52 Billion by 2025 Expanding with a CAGR of 12.0% over the Forecast Period

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2018 --Excel Report has released its latest research-based report entitled “Global Influenza Vaccine Market" Market. As of 2017, the Influenza Vaccine market size was valued at USD 4.52 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0%. As the world moves towards an aging population, people’s susceptibility to influenza increases, raising demand for flu vaccines. Also improving healthcare systems, growing flu awareness and high birth rates in developing countries will fuel demand for existing and new influenza vaccines from 2017. The influenza vaccination industry thus holds great potential for progress and high sales.



Influenza vaccine market is expected to flourish rapidly in the near future. The key factor attributing to the market growth is the need for development of new version of influenza vaccine owing to the frequently changing influenza virus. Moreover, escalating demand of pediatrics influenza vaccines as well as high demand from emerging markets is also expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.



The influenza vaccines market is majorly dominated by only 4 major pharmaceutical companies dominating the industry: Sanofi Pasteur, Seqirus, GSK and AstraZeneca. Sanofi held the largest share in the market with its bestselling influenza vaccine, Vaxigrip/Fluzone HD/Fluzone. It accounted for maximum share in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



