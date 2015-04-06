Infocabs Participating in PHTM (Private Hire & Taxi) Exhibition

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2015 --Private Hire & Taxi Monthly (PHTM) is the leading trade newspaper in the Public and Private Hire Taxi trade having published over 250 editions since its inception. PHTM also organises an annual trade exhibition, which involves the leading innovators in the taxi industry coming together to showcase their products. This year's show is being held on the 13th/14th May at the Millbrook Proving ground in Milton Keynes.



Infocabs, a revolutionary taxi-dispatch software company based in Huddersfield will be participating at the next PHTM exhibition. It is currently considered one of the most sophisticated taxi-dispatch systems in the industry, boasting a great number of incredible features. In the dynamic taxi industry, Infocabs provides one of the most adaptable software that is capable of handling high-pressure rushes to complex everyday problems with state-of-the-art solutions.



Their superior technology combined with intelligent innovations to the taxi industry has led to their rapid growth within the UK market. Reasons behind why taxi companies are adopting the Infocabs system include the following:



Driver/ PDA Apps



Unlike other companies, Infocabs doesn't bind its customers by selling branded and out-dated in car devices. The Infocabs system works on all brands of Android and iPhone smartphones and tablets. This has allowed taxi companies that use their system to grow without fear of burdening hardware costs. The Infocabs powerful PDA apps support multiple navigation systems. These navigation systems are very common, easy to use, and drivers are usually familiar with at least one of them.



Customisable Smart Phone Booking Apps



Infocabs also offers fully customisable smart phone applications that are fully integrated with the Infocabs Booking & Dispatch software. Their Apps are compatible with Android and Apple phones and tablets. This gives the opportunity for taxi business to access a new stream of untapped customer, which would extensively increase their growth and revenues.



Some of the leading features include:



- Easy-to-operate taxi dispatch software for operators

- 'Advance web booking' option for customers

- Supports all Android and iPhone devices which ensures lower hardware costs

- 'In Car Payment' option by allowing payment via debit/credit cards

- 24/7 assistance by our customer support team

- 100% customised solutions that are developed to suit your business requirements.



Words from Infocabs CEO:

"Our aim is to help taxi businesses grow and manage themselves successfully. We provide them with a tool kit, which includes all the features of a traditional taxi booking and dispatch software, but also with more advanced technology to guarantee they are the leading businesses in the taxi industry. We believe in working together with them and ensuring they are maximising their revenue by providing new streams of customers, through web advertising, customised smart phone applications and advanced web booking. Some companies have seen their customer base expand by up to 40%. Increasing customers whilst making it easier to manage the business is a foundation in the Infocabs ideology."



Infocabs believes that their taxi dispatch and management software, containing the most advanced technological software, will be one of main attraction in the upcoming PHTM exhibition.