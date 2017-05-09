InfoComm 17 - The Best Audiovisual Show Returns to Orlando, FL

Fremont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2017 --The biggest professional AV trade show in North America returns to Orlando, FL this year from June 10–16th. Featuring the latest technologies for audio, video, networking, projection, lighting and staging, conferencing, digital signage, signal distribution, and much more. The BZB Team will once again attend and uncover the latest innovations from their partner manufacturers.



"We look forward to InfoComm every year to see the latest gear from our partner vendors. The excitement fuels our team and it's awe-inspiring to know what the future holds when we see and touch these products at the show," says BZB Express CEO Eugene Bocharov.



BZB Express' key players such as Atlona understand the emergence of 4K and HDR (High Dynamic Range) in AV systems. This year, Atlona will introduce their new HDR-Compatible 4K AV devices to the InfoComm Show in its Rondo series video distribution amplifiers, and JunoX series switcher. All products support 4K/UHD video @60 Hz with 4:4:4 chroma sampling, and HDMI data rates up to 18 Gbps.



"The availability of these products offer a substantial efficiency boost to commercial and residential integrators looking for easy-to-install, easy-to-use switching and distribution solutions that deliver high reliability with long-term value," said Joshua Castro, Atlona product manager.



Key Digital will come out the gates by unveiling HDMI matrix switchers with HDBaseT output, support of HDCP2.2, UltraHD, and 4K. The KD-Pro6x6CC and KD-Pro8x8CC feature support of HDR video which empowers users to experience life-like images by a greater range of luminance levels. The award-winning manufacturer also has plans on showcasing a board room wall plate solution that utilizes HDBaseT and PoH (Power over HDBaseT).



"Ever since we started specifying our new wall plate in consultant projects the demand has grown in a big way!" said Dwayne Husbands, Sales Manager for Key Digital.



The HDR trend continues with AJA Video Systems as they have recently announced Ki Pro Ultra Plus which allows 4-channel simultaneous HD recording up to 1080 50/60p, and full HDMI 2.0 for 4K and Ultra HD workflows. The Ki Pro Ultra Plus captures pristine 4K/UHD and HD video to universally accepted production codecs such as the Apple ProRes® and Avid ® DNxHD MXF.



"What sets Ki Pro Ultra Plus apart is the combination of multi-channel HD recording, 4K recording, and playback, full HDMI 2.0 support, a full featured web-based UI for control and configuration, and Ki Protect providing peace of mind on all productions," said Nick Rashby, President of AJA Video Systems.



About BZB Express

BZB Express is an established AV supplier located in the Silicon Valley, servicing customers worldwide. Exclusive relationships with highly regarded manufacturers allow BZB Express to provide top-quality merchandise at the most affordable prices. Our main headquarters houses a large-capacity warehouse and is headed by a full team of designers, sales, and integrators. Commitment to excellent service and delivering dependable products with efficiency is BZB Express' main staple and foundation.