Infocomm 2018: Raise Your Meetings to a Higher Level – Sennheiser Launches Teamconnect Ceiling 2

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2018 --At Infocomm 2018 (June 6-8 in Las Vegas), Sennheiser is previewing the next generation of its innovative ceiling microphone, TeamConnect Ceiling 2. The audio specialist's new ceiling array microphone, available from October 2018, will offer superior audio quality for voice and video conferences thanks to its automatic adaptive beamforming technology. This automatically focuses on the voice of a speaker in the room regardless of their position to make productive meetings effortless. TeamConnect Ceiling 2 will offer even greater versatility and interoperability with support for Dante networks and Power over Ethernet. It will be compatible with Sennheiser's Control Cockpit software for efficient remote management, and offer remote configuration and monitoring via an open media control protocol (API), allowing for easy integration into media systems and camera control applications.



"Ensuring optimum connectivity has been key in the development of TeamConnect Ceiling 2. This ground-breaking ceiling array microphone comes with Dante and PoE network integration, is enabled for remote control via the Sennheiser Control Cockpit app, or can easily be integrated into other media control systems using the open media control protocol," said Jens Werner, Portfolio Manager, Business Communication at Sennheiser.



Ideal for mid to large sized meeting rooms, TeamConnect Ceiling 2 can be installed virtually invisibly into the ceiling to allow for truly flexible usage of a space. As well as freeing tables of cables and mics, it ensures that meeting participants no longer need to adjust their seating arrangements or conversational style to suit the audio set up in the room. Unique on the market, Sennheiser's adaptive beamforming technology automatically follows the active speaker's voice letting people speak naturally – whether they are sitting, standing or moving around the room. It's that simple, and is ready to use without complex configuration.



Thanks to 28 omni-directional microphone capsules integrated within the discrete ceiling array, TeamConnect Ceiling 2 delivers excellent audio quality that is free from distracting ambient noise. This enhances the conference experience for remote participants through crystal clear speech, which ensures stress-free listening and interaction for more productive meetings.



Even easier integration and management

As well as optimizing the end user experience, Sennheiser's original TeamConnect Ceiling impressed installers and IT managers alike with its incredible flexibility and simplicity. The microphone ensures that after initial installation no ongoing maintenance is required.



TeamConnect Ceiling 2 takes these advantages even further: Integration into existing infrastructure is made easier thanks to support for the Dante™ multi-channel audio networking standard, which builds on existing IP and Ethernet networking technology. With both an analog audio output and two digital Dante audio outputs that support redundancy mode, TeamConnect Ceiling 2 offers connectivity with any conferencing system and with digital audio networks. Support for the Power over Ethernet standard via the Ethernet port adds to the ease of integration and installation.



TeamConnect Ceiling 2 will also offer support for Sennheiser Control Cockpit, Sennheiser's unique network control software. Providing a digital workflow for network enabled devices from Sennheiser, the professional remote software allows centralized administration, configuration and monitoring of one or multiple ceiling mics within the network. Accessible on any device via a browser, Sennheiser Control Cockpit makes TeamConnect Ceiling 2 installations effortless to manage. For integration into larger media control systems, integrators can make use of Sennheiser's open media control protocol (API) to offer remote configuration, control and monitoring of the TeamConnect Ceiling 2.



Visitors to Infocomm 2018 can learn more about TeamConnect Ceiling 2 by visiting the Sennheiser booths in Central Hall, C1660 and North Hall, N1427.



About Sennheiser

