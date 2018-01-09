Informatica and ExistBI Partnership

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2018 --A leading big data and BI training and consulting company, ExistBI, has formed an alliance with the world leader in Enterprise Cloud Data Management, Informatica. As partners, ExistBI now offers authorized Informatica training and consulting throughout the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe.



"We are proud to be authorized business partners with Informatica" Max Russ, Senior Director, ExistBI. "Working with Informatica enables the ExistBI team to unlock powerful business solutions for our customers. Our trainers are Principal Consultants with extensive real world project experience of using Informatica products. They use this experience to offer fit for purpose agendas and to help troubleshoot complex customer issues."



ExistBI delivers innovative education with certified, enthusiastic and extremely experienced Informatica trainers. They provide classic and fit for purpose licensed curriculums on site or via live instructor-led virtual classroom (with hands-on labs) to meet the needs of the customer. With the use of Informatica, organizations are able to expose real-time data for analytics and critical decision making.



ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched big data and business intelligence services in training, consulting, digital, technology and operations. They currently partner with many of the Global 2000, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. With expertise across most industries and all business functions, we deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world. The ExistBI team already provides training and consulting on Big Data, Tableau, IBM Business Intelligence, Cognos, Microsoft BI, SAP BusinessObjects, MicroStrategy just to name a few.



