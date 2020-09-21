Information Portal for Start-Ups and New Business Owners Launches

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2020 --Platform Executive today announces the launch of its new digital platform, to help both new and experienced entrepreneurs to build, grow and manage their businesses.



The portal aims to become the de-facto home of the platform economy for those impacted by changes to the economic landscape, including the ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns



The COVID-19 lockdowns have massively impacted the economy and accelerated change across a myriad of industries. Some jobs will never return.



Commenting on the launch, Rob Phillips, founder of Platform Executive said, "In terms of business support, the Chamber movement concentrates on employment law and advocacy for the top end of town. They are irrelevant to the start-up ecosystem and most small businesses. At the same time, the majority of consultancies are staffed with new graduates that have never started and grown a business… and likely never will. It's a real problem and I want to help counter the scarcity of good information and advice available to folk, so we have built our own solution".



"We will do things at break-even and keep the cost to our members at an easily affordable level, hopefully with input from HNWI's willing to commit time, money and knowledge to the community. Eventually, we may become a NFP, although I am somewhat reticent to start a business labelled as one at present."



The portal launches with a suite of information and problem-solving solutions:



News: Platform Executive coverage includes some 500 news article per month, produced both in-house and via premium news agencies



Knowledge Library: A growing library of business advice articles and Excel business models covering everything from capital raising through to operations, revenue generation and exit



Interactive Models and Templates: A collection of high value business models, interactive templates and files covering important aspects of building and operating a digital SME



R&A Reports: 3,500 SWOT reports written in-house by analysts and senior executives covering both companies and dot-com properties



Additional Databases: The portal features a large database of academic research papers from many of the leading educational establishments in the world



Advisory Services: Consulting solutions aimed at solving specific business challenges, from audience development and marketing efficiencies, through to platform development and commercial model



About Platform Executive

Launched in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Platform Executive is a membership portal built by entrepreneurs to help fellow founders and professionals bootstrap and grow their new businesses across the platform economy.



The information, tools and services offered are designed to be both informational and problem-solving to those either launching their first venture, or tenth.



About Rob Phillips

Businesses Rob has co-founded and/or managed have generated more than $130 million in profit for $1-2 Billion conglomerates such as Datamonitor and GlobalData and exciting start-ups in the UK, US and Australia.