Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2015 --Infra-Tect, focused on delivering innovative solutions for the water and wastewater infrastructure industry, announced today that it will be attending and presenting at several upcoming industry conferences.



- Rural Water Association of Arizona (RWAA) – Leadership Conference: Wednesday, August 26, 2015, Prescott Arizona.



- American Public Works Association (APWA) – International Public Works Congress & Exposition: August 31 – September 2, 2015. Phoenix, Arizona.



- Tri-State Seminar (California, Arizona, Nevada): September 22 – 24, 2015. Las Vegas, Nevada



- National Rural Water Authority (NRWA) – WaterPro Conference: September 28 – 30, 2015, Oklahoma City, OK



Michael Neill, the Company's president stated, "These conferences represent some of the leading events for our industry and we're very thankful for being selected as a speaker and presenter. Covering subjects such as beveling pipes, worker safety, and mitigating corrosion, we're excited to attend and meet many of the great companies and people that are a big part of the water infrastructure industry."



Infra-Tect invented the patented Bevel-Sert and is developing other innovations for the world's water and wastewater infrastructure industry that increase pipe longevity, reduce installation and maintenance costs, and improve worker safety. The world's water infrastructure is in dire need of repair and being upgraded with billions of gallons of water lost each year from leaking pipes and water main breaks, and is estimated by industry experts as a $1.2 trillion issue.



About the Bevel-Sert

Infra-Tect's flagship product, the Bevel-Sert, is a pre-beveled NSF-61 certified radius insert used in conjunction with standard size buried ductile iron pipe, and is intended to facilitate the safe installation of underground utilities where field cut pipe beveling is required. The product eliminates the industry practice of grinding a bevel into the cut end of the pipe, improving worker safety and saving significant time and money.



The Bevel-Sert may also be used in ductile iron pipe as a barrier to electrical current, promoting the existence of an electrically discontinuous pipe-joint segment and, and by doing so, it reduces pipe corrosion and maintenance, which increases the lifetime of the underground pipe infrastructure.



About Infra-Tect

Infra-Tect is a water and wastewater underground infrastructure company that provides innovative solutions around pipe corrosion prevention, worker safety and productivity improvements that save companies time and money. The Company has developed several patented products designed to ease the installation process and protect ductile iron pipe, as well as for C-900 PVC, IPS PVC, SDR-26 and SDR-35 PVC pipe or fittings.



