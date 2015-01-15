New Construction research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the infrastructure construction industry in Bulgaria. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the infrastructure construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Infrastructure Construction in Bulgaria to 2018: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the infrastructure construction industry in Bulgaria. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Bulgarian construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Report Scope
- Overview of the infrastructure construction industry in Bulgaria.
- Historic and forecast market value for the infrastructure construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2009 through to 2018.
- Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the infrastructure construction industry for the period 2009 through to 2018.
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the infrastructure construction industry in Bulgaria.
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by type of construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).
- This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing market values using the construction output and value add methods.
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.
