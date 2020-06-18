Infrastructure Jobs in Singapore – A Robust and Resilient Market

Singapore, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2020 --Singapore: Infrastructure is a crucial component in Singapore's economy and remains a driving force in the Asia region with respect to progress and growth. While the world continues to adapt to the restrictions put in place to help control and slow the spread of COVID-19, LVI Associates Singapore is supporting clients and candidates across the region, whether in lockdown conditions or looking to plan for the next phase. With a history that stretches back to 2012, the firm was created to provide an alternative recruitment experience, one that allowed candidates and clients to feel content that the recruitment process is in expert hands.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at LVI Associates commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, LVI Associates remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent in the life sciences sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Singapore with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



LVI Associates Singapore is part of a global network, working to connect businesses and talent with respect to infrastructure jobs in Singapore from a local base, as well as global hubs all over the world. The firm is part of the Phaidon International group and a, go to recruitment partner for Singapore based businesses seeking out the most talented people, as well as 70+ industry-leading organisations internationally. LVI Associates Singapore has reimagined the process of recruitment for this sector, streamlining and refining to achieve exceptional outcomes and allow infrastructure enterprises to pour more resources into building a better world.



A combination of permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions allows LVI Associates Singapore to make key connections between individuals and organisations in Singapore and across the region. The firm is at the centre of a network of over a million talented, potential candidates and has spent years cultivating connections with key engineers, project managers and directors. These relationships enable LVI Associates Singapore to support the infrastructure sector in Singapore by making the right connections and placing those who have the potential to influence everyday life for millions of people, from something as simple as clean drinking water supply to creating more opportunities to accommodate renewable technology.



As a specialist leading recruiter to the infrastructure sector with extensive depth of experience, LVI Associates Singapore is able to handle the entire recruitment process, from source through to hire. The firm has adapted to continue to support candidates and clients during the current pandemic, integrating technology and an innovative approach to help maintain high standards of consulting at a time when it is most necessary. LVI Associates Singapore continues to invest in its own people, both via technology and training, to ensure that the team is ready to support businesses and individuals with respect to infrastructure jobs in Singapore, whatever stage they are at.



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.