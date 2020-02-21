Infrastructure Jobs in the USA from LVI Associates Are Building Greater Economic Development and Growth

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2020 --There are opportunities for talented individuals looking for infrastructure jobs across the USA, from New York to San Francisco, Dallas to Boston or Chicago. As a specialist recruiter for the global infrastructure sector, LVI Associates is pioneering a path in reimagining the way that recruitment is handled for this key industry and making it easier for candidates and enterprises to connect. The firm has a presence in more than 60 countries and combines this unique international perspective with an in-depth knowledge of the market for infrastructure recruitment in America.



Working with some of the most visionary businesses and talented individuals means that LVI Associates sets its own standards of excellence. Investment in best-in-class training ensures that consultants are not just passionate about what they do but also have the skills and insight to deliver the best possible service. LVI Associates works with the most up to date recruitment technology to ensure optimum efficiency and has spent years building up extensive networks of engineers, project managers, directors and originators, as well as connections with more than a million talented candidates.



Placements in the infrastructure sector have a particular relevance to the world we live in today. These are the people and organisations that innovate to achieve greater efficiency, comfort and positive experience in key areas of life, from supply of utilities to the provision of housing. This is a critical sector for the economic development of any country and has relevance in all locations. As a result there are roles available all over the USA, including major cities such as Chicago and Dallas, Boston, New York and San Francisco. "LVI Associates helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Director at LVI Associates. "We work to provide quality infrastructure jobs in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Fundamental to the approach that LVI Associates takes is the belief that recruitment should empower professionals and organisations to make real decisions about the future. This is supported by a commitment to equal opportunities and providing consultant support that is the best in its field. These core values have given LVI Associates a firm foundation on which to build a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions for clients that are designed specifically for individual need. This includes finding professionals for roles in renewable energy and transportation, forensics, construction and oil and gas. With 750+ employees globally, LVI Associates is a key partner to businesses in infrastructure, in the USA and beyond, providing the peace of mind of knowing that the entire process of hiring can be handled by professionals with real insight and expertise.



To find out more information about infrastructure jobs in the USA, visit https://www.lviassociates.com/about-us



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44 (0)20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates on +1 646 759 4560 or email us at info@lviassociates.com



Notes to Editors

For more information about LVI Associates' services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.com/



About LVI Associates

LVI Associates ensures that the process of recruitment for the infrastructure industry is in safe hands. Working with a broad network of candidates and key businesses across the sector, the firm is reimagining the way that recruitment is handled to support greater economic development and growth.