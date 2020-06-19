Infrastructure Jobs USA - from Boston and Chicago to New York, Dallas and San Francisco.

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2020 --New York, USA: In challenging times the quality of team building really shines through. LVI Associates USA is a specialist leading recruiter to the infrastructure industry across the USA and continues to work with clients in sourcing, selecting and securing business-critical talent as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve. With extensive networks and a wealth of experience the firm is able to support individuals and organisations across the country, from Boston and Chicago to New York, Dallas and San Francisco.



Key to the LVI Associates USA approach has been a commitment to reimagining recruitment, removing obstacles and unnecessary time-consuming processes and focusing on beneficial outcomes instead. A commitment to working with the most up to date recruitment technology and ensuring that staff are highly trained has enabled LVI Associates USA to consistently deliver an exceptional service and offer peace of mind to candidates and companies that the process of recruitment is in specialist hands. It's an approach that also has provided a firm foundation for navigating the current pandemic, keeping clients up to date with the latest news that could affect the industry and identifying opportunities to use human resources to drive recovery and growth.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at LVI Associates commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, LVI Associates remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent in the life sciences sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across the US with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



LVI Associates places professionals who will make a crucial different to the quality of life of individuals all over the country. The firm's specialist expertise has enabled connections to be made between talented people and key businesses in Boston and Chicago, Dallas and New York as well as San Francisco. Building resilience into businesses through finding the right people has never been more crucial. And the infrastructure industry is a more exciting place to work than it has ever been, from the potential to solve key everyday issues to the opportunities to innovate to create a brighter future for everyone.



It can take time and specialist expertise to build the right team but those organisations working with LVI Associates USA have the advantage of being able to tap into this within the firm. From the focus on internal quality and training to nurturing networks of more than a million candidates and relationships with project managers, directors and engineers all over the country, the firm is dedicated to the sector's success. As well as extensive reach nationwide, LVI Associates USA is also part of the Phaidon International group, which enables it to provide a truly global consistent service and to supply specialist expertise that has an international perspective.



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is reimagining recruitment for the infrastructure sector, putting years of insight and understanding to good use to make it easier for key talent and forward-thinking businesses to connect. Innovative technology, consultant training and extensive investment in networks have contributed to making the firm the leading specialist recruitment agency for this industry.