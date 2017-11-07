Colorado Springs, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2017 --A few short weeks ago roughly 200 finalists in 37 categories discovered they were finalist for the US Search Awards. Infront Webworks was among those finalists in the coveted "Best Small SEO Agency" category. The US Search Awards description of the "Best Small SEO Agency" is "Recognition of an outstanding small SEO agency with up to 25 staff that demonstrates consistently great understanding and use of SEO. Judges will be looking for revenue figures, staff turnover and culture as well as the agency demonstrating creative implementations and achieving excellent ROI for their clients. "



We recently had the pleasure of talking with 20-year online entrepreneur and Director of Marketing and SEO for the Infront Webworks SEO team, Michael Hodgdon, who stated "It sounds cliché to say but it is "truly a huge honor in our industry to even be a finalist". The competition is fierce and criteria is stringent! We are really proud to be among the top companies in the industry being considered."



According to the US Search Awards the judging criteria is based on many factors.



Judges will be looking for agencies that can demonstrate an ongoing and sustained commitment to delivering best practices while showing a creative and innovative approach to SEO. Judges will also consider the structure, presentation and clarity of each entry.



Entry must include information under the following headings:



- Details of the team / agency / individual

- Agency / individual objectives

- Recent campaign example/Case Studies

- Recent achievements

- Challenges

- Why you think your entry should win



Reputable awards like the US Search Awards provide companies in Digital Marketing and SEO the opportunity to gauge their value to clients (and the industry) against some of the best in the business. The reason many agencies in the SEO industry work so hard to be transparent, trustworthy and effective is because the industry unfortunately can carry a stigma of lacking in those characteristics. Things like the industry awards, certifications, ambassadorship, and case studies all contribute to raising the bar for SEO Agencies that want to be among the best.



About US Search Awards

The 2017 US Search Awards, in association with headline sponsor Bing is a competition that celebrates the very best in SEO, PPC, Digital Marketing and Content Marketing in the US.



Each year the awards attract hundreds of entries from some of the leading SEO and digital marketing agencies and professionals from across the country.



All categories are judged by an influential and respected international judging panel. The judging is a robust, credible and transparent two-step process, involving pre-scoring and a face to face panel discussion.



This year the winners will be announced at Treasure Island, Las Vegas, on Wednesday, November 8 during Pubcon Las Vegas.



The US Search Awards followed the success of the UK Search Awards and the European Search Awards which were launched by British events agency Don't Panic in 2011 and 2012 respectively. Both awards have become key celebrations for the search industry in those territories. Don't Panic has recently launched the first search awards in the Middle East & North Africa, the MENA Search Awards.



The Infront Webworks SEO Team



Further talking with Hodgdon, he mentioned how important he feels it is to reflect on a team's growth and accomplishments over the course of the year, to set the bar for the next year.



As we delved into Infront Webworks SEO team accomplishments with Hodgdon, it was clear to see they have their work cut out for them in 2018.



The expert SEO staff has grown to a team consisting of SEO's with over 112 years' collective experience digital marketing, and SEO. They have attended some of the finest schools in the country including MIT, Stanford, Purdue, UCCS, Regis and have varying degree's including multiple marketing degrees, digital marketing, an MBA, and more. They have varying areas of specialty including national organic search, local geo search, mobile search placement, Fortune 500 company SEO, link building, Global SEO, Large E-Commerce, etc.



Collectively our SEO team completed over 65 trade certifications in the last 12 months



Collective press on Infront Webworks SEO team members over the years include an article in Entrepreneur magazine, N.Y Times, L.A. Times, Colorado Springs Business Journal, Colorado Springs Gazette, Mobile Marketing Association Newsletter, Colorado Biz Magazine, SEMRush case study, 2017 Expert Predication's for the Local Ecosystem by the LSA and more.



Client Retention for this team has been over 90% 4 years running, and average client organic search growth for time under contract vs same period pre SEO work, showed average organic growth of over 524%.



Infront's SEO team was the 11th Company in the U.S. to become LSA Certified

Infront Webworks broke 100 Google Reviews and maintains a 4.9-star rating

20+ years in business and maintains an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau

Google Certified Partner Agency

Google Trusted Verifier Team (GYBO Partner)

SEMRush Case Study: How an SEO Company Grew Revenue by 704% with SEMrush

Clutch- Top Denver SEO Agency, Ranked 18th Best SEO Agency in the U.S.



