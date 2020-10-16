Infront Webworks Wins 2020 Global Marketing Award for Global Travel Campaign

Colorado Springs, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2020 --Infront Webworks, a leading digital marketing agency focused on search engine optimization, web design, and search engine marketing is proud to announce the company's win after entering the 2020 Global Marketing Awards for best Global Travel Campaign. The campaign, centered around Trilogy Aviation Group, was designed to increase leads via organic traffic as well as an integrated ads campaign through Google Advertising to increase private jet charter booking for the client.



The Global Marketing Awards works to recognize and celebrate the world's very best marketing agencies and most innovative campaigns across all marketing channels. The awards, featuring 36 categories were announced virtually on October 15th, 2020 with a judging panel comprised of several established marketing experts.



Judges look for agencies that can demonstrate an ongoing and sustained commitment to delivering best practices while showing a creative and innovative approach to SEO and integrated campaigns. Judges also consider the structure, presentation, and clarity of each entry.



Reputable awards like the Global Marketing Awards provide companies in Digital Marketing and SEO the opportunity to gauge their value to clients (and the industry) against some of the best in the business. The reason many agencies in the SEO industry work so hard to be transparent, trustworthy, and effective is that the industry unfortunately can carry a stigma of lacking in those characteristics. Things like the industry awards, certifications, ambassadorship, and case studies all contribute to raising the bar for SEO Agencies that want to be among the best.



We recently had the pleasure of talking with a 15-year online entrepreneur and Director of Marketing and SEO for the Infront Webworks SEO team, Michael Tortorice, who stated "It sounds cliché to say but it is "truly a great honor in our industry to even be a finalist". The competition is fierce and the criteria are stringent! We are really proud to be among the top companies in the industry being considered." He further adds, "These awards are not just about vanity, but rather elevating the skill and passion of our team, to compare ourselves to other top-level marketing agencies. Working with Trilogy Aviation's website, to increase online visibility for private jet charter service was a thrill to work on ".



