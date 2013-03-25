Infrontweb Announces Nomination of Eric Melillo as a Member of the ACES (BAC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2013 --Full service marketing agency Infrontweb has announced the nomination of CEO Eric Melillo to serve on the ACES Business Advisory Council (BAC). The Business Advisory Council is an organization that supports ACES in the enhancement and development of employment opportunities for students and clients alike.



Eric Melillo is currently serving as the CEO of Infrontweb, with his earlier responsibilities primarily including managing project teams for the company and emerging internet strategies for their clients. Infrontweb is an online marketing agency with 15 years of industry experience. Eric has been working with Infrontweb since its inception and has proved himself to be an integral part of the organization’s as well as its clients’ success. Eric himself is a martial art enthusiast with a 3rd Degree Black Belt and a certification as a Martial Arts Instructor.



Infrontweb has been featured in various influential publications for outstanding career success. The company specializes in Web Development, SEO, Mobile Development Branding and social media marketing. The company works with recognizable brands. Infrontweb recognizes that the company's success, to a large extent, is due to the overwhelming support and trust of its clients.



The esteemed clientele of the company includes names such as Ephemera, Revlon, Ferapod, Yale, Sofgen, Datamyne, UCC, and Dewalt to name a few. Infrontweb also works for non-profit projects and provides services for print collateral and trade shows.



Infrontweb's success has been written about in Forbes Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine for its outstanding achievement as one of the USA's Top Web Development and Online Marketing Firms.



This marketing agency is an award-winning, full service marketing firm established in 1997. In the past 15+ years in business, Infrontweb has expanded its service offerings from search engine optimization (SEO) and Web Design to Online and Mobile Marketing, Branding, Web Hosting, Iphone App Developer and Social Media Marketing in New York and Connecticut.