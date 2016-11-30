Ingenu Announces Availability of Los Angeles Machine Network

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2016 --Ingenu Inc.™, the company that delivers purpose-built IoT connectivity, today announced availability of its Machine Network™ in the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. The Internet of Things (IoT) network will serve applications including transportation, manufacturing, logistics, smart city and wearable technologies, providing coverage to the second-largest city in the U.S., reaching more than 2,220 square miles and serving a population of over 13 million people.



The availability of the Machine Network in the Los Angeles area is enabling exciting new use cases, such as that of GTX Corp. (GTXO), an IoT platform and provider of personal location and monitoring wearable technology and wandering assistive technology. The company will be integrating Ingenu's RPMA® (Random Phase Multiple Access) technology into its patented GPS SmartSole® shoe insole tracking solution, to assist in monitoring people with dementia, Alzheimer's disease, autism and other forms of memory impairment.



"Currently, over 100 million people require oversight due to various forms of memory impairment, and advancements in wearable technology are changing the way we support and monitor these individuals," said Patrick Bertagna, CEO, GTX Corp. "With Ingenu's reliable, long-range network technology, we can expand the reach of our monitoring capabilities, particularly in highly populated areas, and provide accurate location services to caregivers and loved ones."



Ingenu selected to deploy its Machine Network in Los Angeles because of its concentration of IoT development companies. According to industry firm, IoT Analytics, more than 50 percent of IoT companies in the Los Angeles area are developing wearable technologies, which is greater than the national average of just 15 percent.



"Los Angeles is outpacing the market in terms of IoT solution development," said Tom Gregor, president and general manager, Machine Network at Ingenu. "From manufacturing and smart technologies to wearables and transportation applications, Los Angeles has the resources, culture and infrastructure to support a thriving IoT network."



The nationwide Machine Network build-out is now underway across the United States, and is targeted to serve over 100 major metropolitan areas by the end of 2017. The Machine Network currently provides more than 100,000 square miles of wireless coverage for a host of IoT applications.



For specific information on the Los Angeles Machine Network, visit www.ingenu.com/technology/machine-network/cities/los-angeles.



About RPMA

Utilizing globally available spectrum, Ingenu's RPMA® (Random Phase Multiple Access) technology is purpose-built for M2M/IoT connectivity, offering unparalleled range, coverage and capacity with extremely low power requirements and longer-lasting battery life. It uniquely enables devices to connect more efficiently and cost-effectively in both the uplink and downlink. Requiring fewer towers to provide coverage to large areas (1:10 to 1:30 radio towers needed for RPMA vs. cellular), RPMA is rapidly becoming a global standard for IoT communication.



For more information on RPMA technology, visit www.ingenu.com/technology/rpma/



About Ingenu Inc.

Ingenu™ is building the first wireless Machine Network™, the world's largest IoT network dedicated to LPWA (low-power, wide-area) connectivity for machines only. Operating on universal spectrum, the company's RPMA® technology is a proven standard for connecting Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) devices around the world, with 38 private networks deployed over seven years. The Machine Network will have further reach, global range and longer lasting battery life than any existing network. It is also future-proof: enabling technology solution providers to maximize their product's efficiency and longevity, with unparalleled control and visibility. Ingenu is led by a highly experienced team and backed by one of the strongest boards in the industry, including veterans from Verizon and Qualcomm.



Information about Ingenu can be found at http://www.ingenu.com, or follow us on Twitter @ingenunetworks.



