Ingram Micro Cloud Names MRE Consulting, Ltd., as Cloud Rookie Partner of the Year

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2020 --MRE Consulting, Ltd. (MRE) today announced it has been singled out as the Cloud Rookie Partner of the Year for North America at this year's Ingram Micro Cloud Summit: The Digital Sessions.



The award recognizes a rookie partner as a firm that has expanded its partnership with Ingram Micro Cloud to achieve outstanding growth in customer base and revenue and emerges as a breakthrough success in 2019.



"I am very proud of our team at MRE." Dru Neikirk, Vice President at MRE, said. "This recognition acknowledges all of the hard work we have put into helping our customers. We prioritize right sizing and being good stewards. This means making sure we understand the customer's need and working toward setting a competitive price and d helping them manage their new investment going forward," Neikirk said.



Neikirk also attributes MRE's success to doing the right thing.



"One of our clients came to us with issues the company was experiencing with their Microsoft Enterprise Agreements (EA) regarding O365 and Azure. Utilizing our proprietary tool, Audix Insights, we showed the client how to design and implement a new strategy to reduce unnecessary O365 and Azure costs. We also reviewed their Microsoft licensing and provided them with several key cost-savings measures," Neikirk added.



MRE works with organizations of all sizes with their Microsoft products, from non-profits to enterprise organizations on Microsoft Enterprise Agreements (EA). Every engagement starts with an initial analysis of the client's environment using Audix Insights, which quickly identifies all Microsoft applications deployed, their usage, and their license counts. This insight allows MRE to gauge a customer's needs through a rapid, cost-effective assessment.



For Managed Services clients, MRE leverages Audix Insights for regular audits and provides recommendations on how clients can optimize their investments. This has been particularly helpful and appreciated during the current environment. "Many companies are unexpectedly supporting a remote workforce, which drastically changes their application and infrastructure needs," Neikirk said. "MRE helps clients fine-tune their Microsoft investment while optimizing their spend. With many clients seeking scalability and business continuity in their infrastructure, a key MRE strategy in 2020 is helping customers migrate their on-premise assets to the cloud while growing their Ingram Micro Partnership."



"Our Partner Awards celebrate the success of our top partners in delivering powerful solutions to drive digital transformation," Nimesh Davé, president of Ingram Micro Cloud, said. "We measure our success by the accomplishments of our partners to empower their customers with best-in-class solutions."



About MRE Consulting, Ltd.

MRE Consulting is a technology and business consulting firm that helps companies solve tough challenges, create value, and be competitive. MRE's core offerings span Commodities Trading and Risk Management, Salesforce, DevOps, Business Intelligence and IT Managed Services. MRE Consulting was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX. Learn more at mre-consulting.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.



About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud's complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 64 countries with over 55,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves 6.5 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at IngramMicroCloud.com.



Media Contact

Company Name: MRE Consulting, Ltd.

Contact Person: Shane Merz

Email: mre.info@mre-consulting.com

Phone: (713) 844-6400

Website: mreconsultingmsp.com/