Mahwah, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2014 --The New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association (NJLCA) is a collection of professional contractors dedicated to growth and advancement of the landscape industry. In late December, 2013 the NJLCA held their annual awards dinner where they celebrated the top projects completed this year.



For the 2nd year in a row Cipriano Landscape Design took home the Award of Excellence in the category Landscape Design/Build: Residential: Over $100,000. The Award of Excellence is the highest honor in a specific category followed by the Award of Distinction and Award of Merit. The over $100,000 category is the highest category for residential design and build, and usually features the most complex, and extravagant projects.



The Bedford, NY project featured in this years NJLCA award ceremony certainly exemplifies that ability. The eye-catching feature of the project known as the “Violin Pool” is an all glass tile inground pool built as a replica of a 1700s era Stradivarius violin with all of its features.



The interior of the pool is finished with nearly 500,000 shimmering glass tiles that transition across the pool in all directions, a unique feat accomplished by the Cipriano tile installers. The tiles form the color and image of the violin and blend seamlessly from the many curves of the perimeter inwards.



Strands of fiber optic lighting were woven into the glass tile at the bottom of the pool to illuminate the strings of the violin and function as lap lanes for swimmers. Aesthetically pleasing and functional the installation of fiber optic lighting was masterfully showcased in this project.



The chinrest of the violin is depicted by a 12 person raised perimeter overflow spa finished entirely in jet-black glass tile. One of the most elegant individual features of the project, the chinrest spa fits in beautifully with the rest of the violin pool.



Crafting the bow of the violin was a very intricate part of the project, because it was designed as a koi pond that intersects the neck of the violin pool. At the point of intersection, acrylic panels were installed into the walls of the pool shell to allow swimmers to see directly into the koi pond while swimming. Cipriano explained that this part of the project took a lot of careful coordination and expertise between many of the skilled masons and machine operators to make sure both the pond and the pool were built correctly together.



Surrounding the violin pool, a beautifully designed dolomitic limestone patio boasts a fully functional outdoor kitchen equipped with a 60” outdoor television attached to a hydraulic lift. The TV can be lowered into the structure of the outdoor kitchen protecting it from the elements and not detracting from the view of the property when not in use.



The property was finished off with sinuous boxwood hedges planted in a stem like structure and surrounded by colorful perennials and annuals. Several specimen trees from Cipriano’s farm were transplanted and installed to provide height as well as accents to the design. The planting design is intended to convey the idea of motion, a feeling similar to what is found when listening to music.



As a repeating Award of Excellence winner, Cipriano Landscape Design has shown a continued commitment to designing and building some of the best projects in New Jersey each year.



About the NJLCA

NJLCA was founded in 1966 as the Bergen County Landscape Contractors Association, and is today comprised of six regions throughout the state of New Jersey.



For more information about the NJLCA visit: www.njlca.org



About Cipriano Landscape Design

Celebrating over 24 years in business, 14-time international award winner Cipriano Landscape Design distinguishes themselves from all other swimming pool & landscaping companies with their extensive design & construction experience. The Mahwah, NJ company provides more than just a pool installation. As a recognized national leader in custom residential & commercial landscaping, masonry, swimming pools and water features, the NJ firm has been offering complete estate transformations since 2001. With a design office headed by 15-year-veteran, Certified Landscape Architect William Moore, the Cipriano team has won 75 awards of excellence since 2006 and in 2013 was named By Pool And Spa News to the “Top 50 Pool Builders ” in the US.



For more information about Cipriano Landscape Design visit: www.njcustomswimmingpools.com