Auckland, New Zealand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2014 --Inhale Apparel gets wood with their debut release of the 'Inhale Eyewear' range. Twenty one different options of biodegradable, natural wood sunglasses.



The sunglasses have…



Biodegradable stylish wooden frames that float in water.



Latest technology polarized lenses that block 100% of the sun's harmful U.V rays, in striking bold colors.



Wooden housing supplied to store Inhale Eyewear safely when not in use.



Engraved motivational quote on the frame, as well as an engraved definition of the Inhale Moment within the wooden housing.



Ever since inception, Inhale Apparel has exploded onto the fashion scene. The creators have always been mindful of how the message and feel of their brand and the Inhale Moment can be communicated through other accessories. Careful thought was given to comfort, functionality and the chance to free the world from mediocre sunglasses. Thus, Inhale Eyewear was born. Inhale wants you to get your wood on with great looking eyewear with striking colors. Separating the good, the bad and the ugly. Not only do the twenty one different options leave you spoilt for choice and feeling fresh. But the motivational quote on the inside arm 'Throw me to the wolves, I'll come back leader of the pack." Will have consumers walking away ready to take on the world every time they put on their Inhale Eyewear.



Inhale officially launches the "free the world from mediocre sunglasses" campaign by throwing away all the mediocre sunglasses, and saving the world from mediocre-ness one pair of sunglasses at a time. So if a consumer is approached by Inhale on the streets and they get their sunglasses thrown away. It means one thing! They have been saved from mediocre sunglasses. The developers have assured us when this happens, the lucky recipient will be compensated with a free replacement pair of inhale eyewear- but only if destroyed by one of the official Inhale "free the world" campaigners. Consumers will be questioned first whether or not they would like to participate, unlike the persons in their latest Inhale Eyewear promo video.



Inhale Eyewear has been officially launched by Inhale Apparel, whose mission is to remedy the world of mediocre glasses.



