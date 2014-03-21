Inhale Apparel Launches Winter 14 Fashionable Street Wear Line

Auckland, New Zealand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2014 --Described as a “fashionable street brand with distinct, unique, boutique clothing designed with an alternative look” Inhale Apparel announces the launch of its new Winter 14 line. Soon to be in New Zealand stores nationwide the line introduces seasonal fabrics and womenswear into the collection along with pants and a variety of beanies. The Winter 14 collection will also bring Inhale Apparel fans the five panel and six panel caps the company is most widely recognized for in the industry. By incorporating custom fabrics and styles the young company’s following has already began sending its approval.



Corey Lupton, founder and director of Inhale Apparel said, “Yes, our new designs are pretty spectacular. Between that and the fact that I’m a 19 year-old guy who, despite setbacks, has gotten this 100% New Zealand made brand in stores nationwide gets us quite a bit of attention. Our following on Facebook is staggering and growing by about 100 fans a day.” Having enjoyed the success of getting his brand in four stores before his 19th birthday Lupton, with dedication to his roots, is committed to his community. He adds, “Our long term goal is to provide a service location that fashion startups can use to make samples and get their foot in the door. Currently resources in New Zealand for brands and designers are extremely limited.”



Operating out of two locations, one in Motueka and one in Auckland, the Inhale Apparel staff is now in negotiations to broaden the brand’s reach to Europe, Australia and the USA. Enjoying the great reception they’ve received Inhale Apparel has been invited to attend this year’s New Zealand Fashion Week. Lauded as New Zealand’s biggest fashion event the brand will show their Winter 14 line.



Inhale Apparel was founded in August of 2013 by then 18 year-old Corey Lupton after being declined from Auckland University for the completion his Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Computer Science degrees. Lupton has a background in business and experience as an entrepreneur via freelance and startup projects. The brand is dedicated to creating affordable, unique apparel that caters to the fashion-forward street culture in New Zealand. Inhale Apparel is now in the process of broadening its reach to a global brand.



For more information visit http://www.inhaleapparel.co.nz. To have a look at the new Winter 14 Inhale Apparel Look Book click on www.inhaleapparel.co.nz/winter-2014-look-book/.



