Blom-Singer Systems, the world standard in voice restoration, has helped enable speech for thousands of people who have undergone a total laryngectomy. With these advanced systems, fluent, conversational speech may be possible within just a few days.



In addition, InHealth is committed to expanding its portfolio for the ENT community.



Bryant Brown is now helping to strengthen the InHealth brand and communicate its unique advantages via an array of promotional tactics targeting voice restoration patients and caregivers, voice restoration healthcare professionals, and ENT specialists.



"InHealth is a pioneer in the field of voice restoration and ENT products, and we continue to develop innovative products that improve the quality of life for people around the world," states Constantine Davlantes, InHealth Vice President and General Manager. "With their vast experience in the field of healthcare communications, we felt Bryant Brown was the ideal partner to help us communicate our strengths."



"We're very excited to be working with InHealth Technologies," adds Bryant Brown partner Kieran Angelini. "The products they create are important because they help give people who've had a laryngectomy a voice."



About InHealth Technologies

InHealth Technologies (a business unit of Freudenberg Medical, LLC) develops, manufactures, and distributes Blom-Singer voice restoration and ENT products worldwide. Dedicated to the voice restoration market for nearly 40 years, the company's hallmark continues to be product design that reflects a genuine respect for patient health, safety, comfort, and cost. InHealth also manufactures speech valves, stoma products, training aids, and sinus stents.



About Bryant Brown Healthcare

Bryant Brown Healthcare, the home of "nice people, mean creative," is an award-winning medical advertising agency. For more than 17 years, Bryant Brown has developed communications targeting consumer and professional audiences in all media—web, broadcast, and print—"everywhere in healthcare." Bryant Brown serves clients including health systems and hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, health information technology firms, and advocacy organizations.



