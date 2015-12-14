Initiative Recycles Oyster Shells to Restore Oyster Population

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2015 --The need to recycle food waste is becoming more and more prominent in the public consciousness as more and more recycling initiatives are launched. One example is the Oyster Recovery Partnership, which is a collaboration between the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the Nature Conservancy, and other interested parties meant to encourage the recycling of oyster shells. For eco-friendly businesses, this is a reminder that reinforces the need to recycle their food waste, particularly by consulting a waste disposal company such as EnviroSolutions, Inc. with the relevant expertise and experience.



Once recycled, the oyster shells are used to create new oyster beds as a means of bolstering the oyster population in Chesapeake Bay as well as other bodies of water in the region. This is possible because oysters start their lives as free-swimming larvae but need either oyster shells or something similar to serve as a substitute once they become big enough to start settling down. First, this is because they need a source of calcium carbonate for use in building their own protective shell. Second, this is because they need something to cling to, which is both big enough and strong enough to keep them from sinking into the mud at the bottom of the ocean. Given these criteria, it is no coincidence that oyster shells make the best choice, combining both efficacy and efficiency in a single, all-nature package.



This is an important initiative because the oyster population in Chesapeake Bay as well as other bodies of water in the region has been plummeting for decades and decades. In main, this is because of over-harvesting, but other causes range from environmental changes to a fall in the number of oyster shells that is making it harder and harder for oysters to flourish in their natural habitats. Since oysters are an important part of their ecosystems, this is causing a number of serious problems, including some that threaten human well-being. For example, the absence of oysters means that algae is booming, meaning that local communities are being forced to spend more and more on their sanitation to make sure that their water remains safe to use.



By making sure that their oyster shells reach one of the collection containers being put out by the Oyster Recovery Partnership, eco-friendly businesses can contribute to the recovery of coastal ecosystems. Similarly, eco-friendly businesses can contribute to other worthwhile causes by making sure that all of their food waste is disposed of in the right manner. For those who find the prospect daunting, they should consult a skilled and experienced waste disposal company such as EnviroSolutions, Inc., which can provide them with the solutions to their problems while also providing valuable assistance with implementing said solutions.



For more information, please visit http://www.esiwaste.com/