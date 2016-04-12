Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --InitiativeOne announces an exciting new venture at a One Year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting celebration at their headquarters on Friday, April 15 at 110 S. Adams Street in downtown Green Bay. InitiativeOne founder and CEO, Dr. Fred Johnson, and V.P. of Sports Leadership, Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila reveal Postgame Strategy, a new leadership transformation service designed and delivered exclusively for Professional Athletes who are entering the next phase of life.



The One Year Anniversary ceremony at InitiativeOne provides a fitting platform for sharing significant highlights from the first year in downtown Green Bay while, at the same time, pointing forward to a bold vision for future impact with professional athletes. InitiativeOne is drawing from leadership development experience with active players, coaches and management in the National Football League. Those experiences became a catalyst for a more focused effort to clarify the barriers that threaten successful transition into life beyond a professional team roster. Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila, Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inductee is candid about the need for retired players to "discover a sense of purpose, passion and focus after retirement."



The launch of Postgame Strategy is the result of significant efforts by InitiativeOne to gather information and respond to the needs of professional athletes. After convening a forum of retired players, a player agent and a director of player development, InitiativeOne completed a successful Beta Group process with retired NFL players. During the Beta Group process, InitiativeOne joined forces with strategic partner, University of Wisconsin Green Bay (UWGB), in order to gather research for the Postgame Strategy and maximize the opportunity to create a new narrative for retired professional athletes. The Postgame Strategy process is approved by UWBG for 16.8 Continuing Education Credits. Ongoing research will help InitiativeOne assess, evaluate and improve the process.



Ahman Green, business owner and Green Bay's all time leading rusher, summarized the benefits he received through the Beta Process. "The Leadership Transformation process has given me the ability to evaluate my emotions and process information in real time to avoid reacting to situations too quickly. The skills gained to communicate difficult messages in a respectful manner along with learning a process for decision making and problem solving will be useful tools. InitiativeOne has helped me to find my True North. It has given me the roadmap for life."



Dr. Fred Johnson describes Leadership Transformation as "the definitive deep dive immersion into the best possible version of yourself." According to Johnson, this process will help active and retired professional athletes "look inside and align the heart and mind and improve performance and effectiveness."



About InitiativeOne

Founded in 1999 by Dr. Fred Johnson, InitiativeOne exists to transform leaders and their organizations, helping them foster high impact work cultures defined by authenticity, transparency, safe environments and deep respect. InitiativeOne is located in downtown Green Bay at 110 S. Adams Street, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54301.



For more information about Postgame Strategy visit www.initiative-one.com