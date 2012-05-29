Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2012 --On behalf of frustrated homeowners and landscapers who have waited more than a year to have their claims processed for tree damages caused by DuPont’s Imprelis herbicide, Plevin & Gallucci Company, L.P.A., a leading consumer rights and injury law firm, will proceed with litigation against DuPont Professional Products, a division of DuPont De Nemours & Company. Plevin & Gallucci is a highly recognized injury law firm in Cleveland, Ohio whose attorneys protect the rights of consumers and individuals.



“Over a full year has passed since DuPont advised customers it was taking the necessary steps to ensure Imprelis users would receive a proper remedy for dead and damaged trees,” stated Frank L. Gallucci III, Managing Partner of Plevin & Gallucci. “To date nothing has occurred but a failure to meet that obligation and promise.”



“Despite establishing a claims process and receiving all of the necessary documentation from the trusting public, DuPont customers are still left with dead and dying trees which are visible evidence of dangerous products doing harm to people and their families,” Gallucci continued.



“When a corporation wants to step up and do what’s right by their customers, we are always supportive of that,” Gallucci added. “Early on, we advised many who contacted us to give DuPont an opportunity to right this wrong without the need to retain legal counsel. However, in a year’s time, those same individuals who trusted DuPont to fulfill their promise have recognized without litigation, DuPont will remain unwilling to take responsibility for the damage done by its products.”



Plevin & Gallucci is offering a free consultation to anyone who may have been harmed by Imprelis. Call (800) 399-0795 to learn more or visit http://www.ImprelisLawsuitClaim.com.