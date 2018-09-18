INK IT Provides a Convenient Solution for Family Schedule Planning

Cairns, Queensland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2018 --With more and more people using their smartphones' capabilities to manage their schedules, it can be difficult to ensure that everyone is on the same page so as to avoid overlaps. INK IT is a new family planner that users can hang on their walls to keep everyone's schedules in sync.



The planner includes yearly and monthly overviews, as well as tear-off note sheets for writing to-do lists, shopping lists, reminders and other essentials. Users can then tear off these sheets to take with them. All of the components of the INK IT system are refillable so that users can make the most of the scheduling system for years to come.



The annual calendar is located at the top of the wall planner, providing an overview of the entire year for future planning. Each month gets its own page and is divided into columns for each family member. The columns can also be used to plan for homework assignments and exams in multiple classes, making this system suitable for students as well. It can also be used in a work environment, using each column for various team members on a particular project. The bottom of each monthly page includes space for weekly planning. This is the perfect place for writing in events that take place every week on the same day, making it easy to see the week's commitments at a glance.



The wall hanging itself is constructed from high-quality birch wood, as are the hanging hooks for the various components of the planner. Each year, users can remove the previous year's pages in order to hang those for the current year. The creators of the INK IT system tested the wooden pieces extensively to ensure durability and functionality. These hooks also provide the perfect place to store pens or markers for writing on the calendar.



To help bring INK IT to market, its creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $46,000. At the time of this release, it had already brought in more than $7,000 and will continue to run until October 9, 2018. Campaign backers can purchase INK IT systems at discounted rates and can expect to receive the product in December 2018.