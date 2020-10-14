Inland Insurance Inc. Offers Premium Commercial Auto Insurance in Coeur d'Alene and Spokane

Spokane Valley, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2020 --Inland Insurance Inc. is a well-established and reliable insurance agency. This agency was founded in 2006 by Jim Dinneen, who had been a veteran insurance executive in Spokane for more than two decades. Inland Insurance Inc. is a unique enterprise that is large enough to command respect in the market, and yet small enough to provide both prompt and personalized services to their discerning clients. Entrepreneurs of the region can easily invest in a business owner's policy in Coeur d'Alene and Sandpoint through them, while people desiring personal risk management solutions can check out the health and home insurance policies offered by this agency. This agency aims at catering to both businesses and individuals belonging to the local communities.



Commercial insurance is the key focus of Inland Insurance Inc. This company caters to a variety of industries, including construction, manufacturing, and retail. They also offer personal lines of insurance and financial services to local businesses. Over the years, they have managed to emerge as one of the most reliable providers of commercial auto insurance in Coeur d'Alene and Spokane. The staff members of this agency work with business owners to identify the ideal commercial auto insurance policies that would provide them with adequate coverage and come under their budget. Inland Insurance Inc. maintains good relationships with the nation's major insurance carriers to deliver cost-effective risk management products to their commercial clients, which enables them to keep themselves, their employees, and their businesses safe.



The commercial auto insurance solutions offered by Inland Insurance Inc. feature an expansive range of protection options, including bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability coverage, medical payments, uninsured motorist coverage, comprehensive physical damage coverage, and collision coverage.



People can fill up the contact form present at the website of Inland Insurance Inc. to reach out to them, or give them a call at 509-456-2648.



About Inland Insurance Inc.

Inland Insurance Inc. offers various personal and commercial insurance solutions to the people of Coeur d'Alene, Sandpoint, Hayden Lake, Spokane, and their nearby regions.