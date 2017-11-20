New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2017 --With a decade working internationally in the modeling industry, plus size model Marina Bulatkina is expanding the ready-to-wear market for women who fall in-between straight and plus sizes with her dress collection for women sizes 6 to 20.



"Growing up in Siberia, I had to make my own clothes with my mom, so I could have something that fits my curves and was also modern and cool," Marina says. After moving to New York City by herself at age 21, she became a plus-size model and rejoiced in having more fashion at her fingertips. But she still dreamed of making flattering tweaks to the garments she modeled in order to make them perfect for curvy women like her.



"There was nothing created around a typical curvy female body: size 12 and 14, which are actually the most popular sizes in the United States," Marina says. "What I saw in the market was either a straight-sized line that was fitted to a size 4 or 6 model, then graded up to size 14 or the plus-size line, which was created on a size 18 mannequin and graded down to size 14. When you just add or subtract a few inches, the proportions end up being all wrong."



So Marina saved her modeling money to found the brand By Marina Bulatkina in the summer of 2017, a female-owned and managed fashion line that provides a sophisticated and feminine option to women sized 6 to 20. All of her dresses are made in New York City's historic Garment District by a factory that serves leading American designers such Rag & Bone, Theory, and Alice & Olivia. This allows the (all-female) By Marina Bulatkina team to inspect each dress to make sure every seam is perfect…because curvy ladies deserve a perfect fit. And it's also a way for Marina to produce her garments in an ethical and sustainable manner.



Marina spent months working closely with a leading garment grading company in NYC to overhaul their design process to center size 14 as the real "average" size. The result is expertly fit dresses with flattering details such as shoulder straps that are proportionately sized to lend a leaner line, high-performance crepe fabric that skims the curves, just enough coverage of the decollate, and hems that fall right below the knee to create an elegant and classic—but still sexy —silhouette.



A dress that is perfect for your career as well as date night, this is the dress you've been dreaming of your whole life.



"I get inspired by real women," Marina says, "Women who have typically been underserved or just ignored by designers. They will feel confident, they will feel sexy, they will feel like they deserve the world – that is the feeling I want to give them."



By Marina Bulatkina is currently sold by luxury body-inclusive online retailer 11HONORÉ, the local and ethical online retailer ChicCartel, and bymarinabulatkina.com. Prices range from $220 to $410.



